JONESBORO — A 90-day public appeal and comment period has begun on proposed updates to the Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) in Craighead County, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Thursday.
The preliminary flood risk information was initially released last June, and Craig Light, Jonesboro’s chief engineer, said there has been no significant change from the preliminary maps.
Residents and business owners are encouraged to review the latest information to learn about local flood risks and potential future flood insurance requirements.
The updated maps were produced in coordination with local, state and FEMA officials. Significant community review of the maps has already taken place, but before the maps become final, community stakeholders can identify any concerns or questions about the information provided and participate in the 90-day appeal and comment period.
Appeals and comments may be submitted through July 12 for maps covering the City of Jonesboro and the unincorporated areas of Craighead County.
Residents may submit an appeal if they consider modeling or data used to create the map is technically or scientifically incorrect.
An appeal must include technical information, such as hydraulic or hydrologic data, to support the claim.
Appeals cannot be based on the effects of proposed projects or projects started after the study is in progress.
If property owners see incorrect information that does not change the flood hazard information – such as a missing or misspelled road name in the Special Flood Hazard Area or an incorrect corporate boundary – they can submit a written comment.The next step in the mapping process is to resolve all comments and appeals. Once these are resolved, FEMA will notify communities of the effective date of the final maps.
To review the preliminary maps or submit appeals and comments, visit the local floodplain administrator (FPA). For property located within the Jonesboro city limits, contact Roger Gibson at 336-7111. or by email at rgibson@jonesboro.org.
For the unincorporated areas of Craighead County, contact Anthony Coy at 933-4575 or by email at acoy@craigheadcounty.org.
The preliminary maps may also be viewed online through:
For more information about the flood maps:
Contact a FEMA Map Specialist by telephone at 877-FEMA-MAP (877-336-2627) or by email at FEMA-FMIX@fema.dhs.gov.
There are cost-saving options available for those newly mapped into a high-risk flood zone.
Learn more about flood insurance options by talking with your insurance agent or visiting floodsmart.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.