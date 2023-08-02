JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Police Department swore in six new officers on Monday, three of whom are already certified law enforcement, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with the department.

Chris Rogers served as a deputy with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office; TayShay Earley was an officer with the Magnolia Police Department; and Issa Orday served with the Parkin Police Department.

