JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Police Department swore in six new officers on Monday, three of whom are already certified law enforcement, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with the department.
Chris Rogers served as a deputy with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office; TayShay Earley was an officer with the Magnolia Police Department; and Issa Orday served with the Parkin Police Department.
As certified police officers, the three won’t have to go through a police academy.
The other three new hires are Shane Williams, Del Bagwell and Keshun Leon. They will begin their training at the Black River Technical College Law Enforcement Academy on Aug. 14.
Police Chief Rick Elliott said Tuesday that the six hires reduces the number of vacancies at the department to 11 certified police officers.
The three who will attend the Black River Technical College’s police academy will spend 13 weeks in training, and, once they graduate, will ride along with a field training officer for three months before being allowed to patrol on their own.
Elliott said the three certified officers will spend three or four weeks training with technical and equipment items and learning the city.
Elliott said he hopes the proposal to increase police pay across the board will help fill the vacancies.
“I certainly anticipate it helping recruitment and retention,” he said. “It would put us among the top tier in pay statewide.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.