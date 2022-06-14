JONESBORO — Justice of the Peace Steve Cline presided over the Craighead County Quorum Court meeting as justices passed an emergency resolution to purchase a new hot water heater for the Craighead County Detention Center on Monday evening at the Craighead County Annex in Jonesboro.
Cline acted as a substitute judge for Craighead County Judge Marvin Day, who was out of town on a mission trip, and the meeting went on as usual as they discussed the emergency resolution.
According to the resolution, the hot water heater that supplies hot water to the Craighead County Detention Center has been patched and repaired many times, but is currently not supplying hot water to the building.
Justices discussed the detention center’s desperate need of hot water for showers, cooking and hygiene, which is why the resolution was declared an emergency.
The replacement, a Lochivar Model PFH2001PM-M9 Domestic Water Heater 2000MBH, was found in Tennessee. It will replace the current boiler at the detention center and should be delivered this month.
The only change to the resolution was made by Finance Committee Chair Josh Longmire, who said that the price had changed for the replacement. It was originally estimated at a cost of over $75,000, and was finalized at the lower cost of $61,240.86.
Also on the agenda was a resolution to reappoint Nancy Moring to the Craighead County Equalization Board, which passed without much discussion.
This resolution had been tabled at the last meeting after Justice Cline had asked if Moring could run for a third term.
However this board did not have a set term-limit due to the lack of qualified people who could fill the position, so Moring was appointed without issue.
Moring, whose second term expires July 21, 2022, will begin her third, three-year term on June 28, 2022, and it will expire on June 28, 2025.
Justices also heard the second reading only of three other ordinances including:
an ordinance to adopt Base Level Engineering (BLE) Studies.
an ordinance updating Employment Policy for Military Leave.
an ordinance establishing $5,000 minimum cost amount per item purchased to be recorded as a fixed asset.
After which, the court adjourned into subcommittees to discuss issues including:
Transportation Committee:
a road report for May 2022.
a review plat for Jim Whitley, CR 333.
Public Service Committee:
a resolution to appoint Richard Schwartz to the Valley View Fire Board.
Finance and Administration Committee:
a tax collection report presented by Collector Eddington.
a financial reports presented by Treasurer McNatt.
an appropriation ordinance for Fund 3548, FY22 Arkansas Rural Community Grant for Southridge Fire Department.
an appropriation ordinance to add an additional temporary full-time juvenile supervisor position to allow transition to the new juvenile supervisor.
an appropriation ordinance to add Fund 3535, CY22 Accountability Court grant Adult Drug Court.
