JONESBORO — District numbers have been changed and so has the distribution of Jonesboro’s population under House and Senate redistricting plans approved last week by the Arkansas Board of Apportionment.
The maps can be found online at: https://arkansasredistricting.org/maps-2/
The board of apportionment includes Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Secretary of State John Thurston.
Hutchinson invited residents to submit comments on the plan.
“We’ve had a lot of positive comments,” Hutchinson said Tuesday. “We’ve had some constructive comments of things they would like us to look at that ought to be double checked or some different corrections. It’s a very serious public comment period and we invite everybody to go on the website and make their public comments.”
Each House district is required to serve a population of roughly 30,000. Each Senate district should contain roughly 80,000. Because of shifts in population as a result of the 2020 census, boundaries have changed in most all districts.
House District 32 (parts of old districts 58 and 59) would stretch from Southwest Drive at Woodsprings Road to the northeast boundary at Old Greensboro Road and East Thomas Green Road. The southeast border is along Maple Valley Drive. The northwest border is Magnolia Road at North Patrick Street. The neighborhoods along Interstate 555 to near Bono is also included in the district.
House District 33 includes Brookland, Monette, Caraway, Lake City and Black Oak in Craighead County, and extends to Rivervale in Poinsett County.
House District 36 (old District 54) would include Arkansas State University in its northwest corner, extends south along Red Wolf Boulevard, Stadium Boulevard and Arkansas 1 to the Poinsett County line. The district also includes Trumann and Lepanto. In Mississippi County, Leachville, Manila and Etowah are included in the proposed district.
House District 30 would cover rural Craighead County north of Jonesboro from the Lawrence County on the west, including Bono, and extending east to just west of Brookland. The district also includes Walnut Ridge and extends to include Light and Walcott in Greene County.
District 38 starts in western Jonesboro and extends westward to Cash, Egypt, Swifton and Tuckerman in Jackson County and Harrisburg and Weiner in Poinsett County.
Craighead County will be represented by three senators.
Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, is in District 21 currently. According to the reapportionment map, his new district number is 20. Because of Jonesboro’s growth, Sullivan’s district is more compact.
The southern boundary would be Lawson Road and would extend to RidgePointe to the west. The district also includes the Bono area and extends to the northeast to Pine Log Cemetery.
Brookland would be part of District 19, currently served by Sen. David Wallace of R, Blytheville. The district includes all of Craighead County east of Jonesboro, including Lake City, Monette, Caraway and Black Oak, all of Mississippi County and Poinsett County, except for the Waldenburg and Fisher areas.
The area west of Jonesboro would be in District 10, currently served by Sen. Ronald Caldwell, R-Wynne.
In addition to western Craighead County, the district would include all of Jackson County; western Poinsett County, including Waldenburg and Fisher; all of Woodruff and Cross counties; St. Francis County west of Forrest City; all of Prairie and Monroe counties; part of Lonoke County and most of Arkansas County, including Stuttgart and Dewitt.
The interactive maps on the website will allow residents to input their home address to see street level detail of the proposed districts in their area. The maps also display the demographic composition of the proposed districts. Comments may be made on specific areas of the maps. Once a comment is made it will become part of the public record.
The Craighead County Election Commission has also developed maps for the county’s 13 quorum court districts. Beginning Thursday, maps of each of those districts will be on display in the Craighead County Election Annex, 315 W. Jefferson Ave.
Residents will be able to compare the options in person, ask questions and offer suggestions, said Jennifer Clack, the county’s election coordinator. The building will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and from 2 to 5 p.m. during that time.
Residents may provide comments via email at: commissioners@craigheadcounty.org.
Clack said she hopes to be able to provide paper maps of the proposed new state legislative districts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.