JONESBORO — The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission on Tuesday will consider proposals for two new residential subdivisions in northwestern Jonesboro.
Terra Verde LLC, on behalf of the Watkins Living Trust, seeks to rezone 29.82 acres south of Bettie Drive and west of North Church Street (Arkansas 141) from R-1 single family residential to PD-R, planned development residential.
According to Jonesboro planning department documents, “the purpose of the rezoning is to accommodate a need in Jonesboro for an innovative living scenario that couples single-family attached dwellings with some greatly needed greenspace.”
A similar proposal in the same area that involved 54 acres ran into opposition in July and was withdrawn.
The other proposed subdivision, Jackson’s Apple Hills, would be east of North Church Street, off of Jonathon Drive. The 19.1-acre tract already has the proper R-1 zoning for development. Mark Morris Construction seeks to build on 66 lots.
Another residential rezoning would change 2.35 acres at 1510 and 1604 Woodsprings Road from C-4 neighborhood commercial to RS-6 single family at the request of Mike Cameron.
In February, a different developer asked the commission to provide a conceptual review of a potential project at the same location, which is just east of Woodsprings Pharmacy and across Woodsprings from Twin Oaks Avenue. That developer wanted to build 12 two-story townhouses and four one-story townhouses on the property. However, the city’s planning staff noted several problems with the design.
Other requests to be considered:
River Advertising LLC, on behalf of John and Deborah White for conditional use to replace four static billboards with two digital billboards at 2701 Paula Drive.
John Easley of Associated Engineering on behalf of TTZJD Investments, for conditional use approval to construct mini-storage units at 2150 W. Washington Ave.
Corey Hudson to rezone 0.4 acres at 5005 E. Nettleton Ave. from R-3 multifamily to C-3 general commercial.
The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.