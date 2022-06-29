JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Police Department’s latest round of recruits has a decidedly more grizzled look.
All of the recruits are certified as law enforcement officials.
Lance McGinnis has returned to JPD after he recently left the department for another job. He has a year’s experience as a police officer.
Donald Adams is a retired lieutenant with the Memphis Police Department who moved to Jonesboro.
Anthony Parker has 20 years of experience as a police officer, most recently at the Marked Tree Police Department. He left to work in the private sector before returning to law enforcement.
Marcus Benish has 21 years of experience, working for the Tuckerman and Newport police departments and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office before coming to JPD.
Jeremy White spent three years at the Wynne Police Department.
Greg Lawson has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience. He started his career at the Izard County Sheriff’s Office and retired after more than 28 years with JPD, where he achieved the rank of corporal.
Police Chief Rick Elliott said Wednesday that with all of the officers being certified, they didn’t have to attend a police training academy before joining the department.
“The turnaround is quicker,” Elliott said of the new recruits. “They have to have in-house training on policy procedures, weapons training and familiarizing themselves with the city.”
Elliott said a field training officer evaluates each officer on things like computer software for electronic tickets and other uses.
After a 12-week process, depending on each officer, they’re ready to be on their own, Elliott said.
“We have our way of doing things that they may have done differently in their former departments,” he said.
Elliott said most new recruits without law enforcement backgrounds spend 13 weeks at an academy doing in-house training. He said those recruits will take eight months of total training. Out of 10 new recruits, Elliott said one or two won’t meet the standards and will leave or be terminated.
In April, the Jonesboro City Council voted to increase starting pay for police and firefighters from $35,000 to $42,000 a year.
“The $42,000 helps attracts recruits,” Elliott said, adding that some of the smaller surrounding towns’ departments were paying officers more than Jonesboro did.
JPD also pays to equip officers with uniforms, weapons, bullet-proof vests, costing about $12,000 per officer.
Elliott said having seasoned officers serve as school resource officers is a positive aspect of hiring them. He said Lawson will serve in the Jonesboro School District as an SRO.
Since Lawson retired, he lost his seniority with the department and now has the same benefits as any new officer.
He’ll be able to collect his retirement money while serving as a Jonesboro police officer under the new state law, though.
As of now, JPD has six openings in its maximum of 172 sworn officers, Elliott said. And he’s hopeful more certified officers will continue to apply for jobs.
“Old dogs bring experience with them that can be taught to the younger officers,” he said.
