JONESBORO — Research is going to be a little faster for A-State chemistry students thanks to a grant from the National Science Foundation.
Dr. Mohammad A. Alam, an associate professor of chemistry, said the department was awarded a $345,935 grant from the National Science Foundation, based in Alexandria, Va.
The grant will allow the department to order a 400MHz nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer.
Alam said the machine has already been ordered and he expects it to arrive in just a few weeks.
The machine is manufactured by a Japanese company called Japan Electron Optics Laboratory Company, also known as JEOL,” Alam said. “They are the best there is, and they have one here in the United States in Boston. We will have the machine in three to four months.”
Alam said the equipment is vital to the research students are conducting in the department.
“When new compounds are made for drug discovery or for polymer material, (after they are formulated), we want to know what it is,” he said. “This can be determined by the machine.”
Alam said while the university already has a machine that conducts those tests, it is outdated.
“We have one, but it is very old and it takes a lot of time.”
Justin Roberts, a pre-med student at A-State, said students are making compounds to fight drug-resistant bacteria.
“This (spectrometer) machine is similar to a magnetic resonance imagining machine that doctors use to image, but on a smaller scale,” he said. “This one allows for the molecular structure of a compound to be analyzed.”
Roberts said while chemistry students synthesize compounds, they are not able to be looked at and know how they were created.
“This machine allows us to be able to analyze the compound and know if we made what we intended to make,” he said.
Alam said the new machine will also allow students to expedite their research.
“With the new machine, we will have better capacity, higher resolution, and it will operate four to 10 times faster,” he said. “The current machine has to be programmed and it has to go through about 10 steps in order for it to obey the commands it is given.”
Roberts further explained the current process.
“One of the scans we do of Carbon-13 takes 13 hours to analyze, whereas the new machine it will take just one hour,” he said.
Roberts said there are other researchers who also need to utilize the new spectrometer.
“The amount of research we are able to do will increase.”
