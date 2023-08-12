MONETTE — Excitement filled the facility on Tuesday afternoon as community members and local and area officials gathered to celebrate the grand re-opening of Monette Manor Nursing Home.
It has only been a little over a year and a half since the devastating EF-4 tornado ripped across the area, destroying several structures in both Monette and Leachville.
According to the National Weather Service, the tornado started in Craighead County and stretched all the way to Obion County, Tenn., which created a path of devastation 80.3 miles long.
It demolished the nursing home trapping 20, while leaving five seriously injured and killing one resident, 94-year-old Golden Wes Hembrey. Before it was over, the same tornado had also claimed another life in Leechville, 52-year-old Dollar General Assistant Manager June Pennington of Manila.
Monette Manor Administrator Kevin Stewart told The Sun the following day that the dedicated staff, who were not working at the nursing home during the tornado, and several first responders would go on to spend most of the night trying to help residents and get them all moved to other facilities and hospitals.
One of the residents trapped in the nursing home was Gertrude Hicks’ father, Doyle Jones.
Hicks said Tuesday that they will never forget that day, however she was amazed to see all the wonderful improvements made to the new facility, such as the larger rooms.
She said couldn’t wait to show it to her father, who was unable to come to the opening but was planning to return to the facility.
Although the tornado left the towns to pick up the pieces, thanks to the dedications Monette Manor owner Rick Sampson, who has co-owned the property since 1998, and many others, the nursing will soon be home to residents again.
According to an Arkansas Health Care Association press release, the 39,840-square-feet skilled nursing facility, which was completely destroyed by the tornado, unveiled its new state-of-the-art amenities and marked Monette Manor’s return to serving the community with Tuesday’s event.
Sampson said although they had endured a devastating blow from the tornado, thanks to the love and support of their community they had been able to come back stronger and better than ever.
“It has been our goal to welcome back our residents to their home and continue offering compassionate, quality care,” he said.
The new 86-bed facility has been modernized to include private rooms and updated special amenities. With 12 private rooms (double the number of the previous facility), a day room for gatherings of residents and family members, a central dining room for meals and activities, a therapy room for inpatient and outpatient therapy and three treatment rooms, the expanded facility offers enhanced long-term care for residents.
“This is a big moment for all of us,” said Stewart. “Welcoming our residents home is an honor. We are eager to serve them and our community with this incredible new facility.”
Several state legislators attended the event, along with Rachel Bunch, executive director of the Arkansas Health Care Association.
Bunch said that as they unveiled the new and improved Monette Manor, they were thankful for the unwavering dedication of the facility’s leadership team.
“The reopening makes it possible to once again offer a safe haven for residents and staff,” she said.
During his opening speech, Sampson gave thanks to the many who had helped him to revive the facility, including a heartfelt thanks to his former business partner, the late Bud Bulloch, who died in September of 2022 (not long after the groundbreaking ceremony in July of 2022, where they had both spoken to the community).
“One thing that he told me was do it right and I hope he thinks that we did it right,” Sampson said.
Bunch also spoke to the crowd, stating that she would never forget her first visit to the facility after the tornado.
“The devastation,” she recalled. “I’ll never forget those images that morning when we were here.”
“It’s such a blessing to be here today and seeing what this place turned into and how it looks now,” she stated.
After the presentation, Sampson said he was excited that construction is finally done, noting that after the Dec. 10 tornado, he and Bulloch had made the decision to stay part of the community.
“We just made the decision that we wanted to come back and stay a part of this community like it’s been forever and continue to take care of local people,” he said. “So, we all sat down and we said ‘what did we like about the building we had,’ and ‘what did we want to improve on.’”
“Plus, we were fortunate enough to get an architect that was willing to work with us and help us design it because we had strong feelings about what we wanted and what we wanted to do with it,” he continued.
He also noted that the building was a little bit larger then before, but that they did not increase the bed capacity because they wanted the rooms to be bigger as well.
“We felt pretty strong about that number,” he said. “We felt real comfortable with the number and taking care of them [the residents] and so we were more into doing as good as we could with those instead of stretching our limits beyond what we felt comfortable with.”
He also noted that they had done what they could to ensure the future safety of their residents.
Genevieve Lane, former owner of Monette Manor, also said a few words during the ceremony.
“The nursing home is just beautiful and I’ve been in a lot of nursing homes, but I think it’s going to be one of the best in the state,” Lane said.
