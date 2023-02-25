JONESBORO — Sometimes it is easier to talk to someone with shared experiences, especially for someone who is in recovery. This is the concept behind peer-to-peer recovery groups like the new NEA Divine Intervention Community Center in Jonesboro.

The center is the brainchild of Shalinda Woolbright, who is the owner and executive director of NEA Divine Intervention, which is a rehabilitation house for women, and the new community center, which opened Jan. 9 to everyone.