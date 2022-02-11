JONESBORO — Local transportation planners have suggested some new projects to improve traffic in the area – including adding two lanes to the current five-lane U.S. 49 (East Johnson Avenue) between the NEA Baptist Medical Campus and Brookland.
The Northeast Arkansas Regional Transportation Planning Commission’s Technical Advisory Committee on Tuesday will consider a revised list of proposed projects to be submitted to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
The NARTPC is a metropolitan planning organization responsible for recommending the best use of federal transportation funds in Jonesboro, Brookland, Bay, Bono and the unincorporated area of Craighead County between those cities.
Alan Pillow, the commission’s director, said many of the projects on the proposed list have been discussed for several years, but haven’t gone much farther than that.
Arkansas is scheduled to receive a 32 percent increase in federal funding under the bipartisan infrastructure law that was approved last year in Congress. However, Pillow said the Arkansas Department of Transportation hasn’t been able to identify what projects might be added in this region as a result of the funding bump.
Actually being able to spend that money is uncertain because Congress hasn’t approved a complete year’s budget.
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia said Wednesday that some of the states’ funding could be lost if a budget agreement isn’t reached by Feb. 18, when the budget expires.
“If Congress is unable to come to an agreement on full-year appropriations for Fiscal Year 2022, Virginia alone could lose approximately $364 million in roads and bridges funding and $53 million in transit funding,” the Democrat said in a news release.
A stopgap bill to temporarily fund the government until March 11 is also under consideration.
Local leaders and ArDOT have been looking for solutions to the rising traffic congestion on Red Wolf Boulevard, as well as the highway between Hilltop and Brookland. ArDOT recently lowered the speed limit through Brookland because of ever-increasing traffic counts.
Already in the works is a plan to connect U.S. 49 (East Johnson Avenue) to Interstate 555 by way of an extension of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (formerly Commerce Drive). That would allow through traffic to avoid Red Wolf.
Pillow said the idea to widen the highway from Hilltop to Brookland actually came from ArDOT.
He said it was included in the “Unfunded” category of a supplemental project listing provided by ARDOT for the region’s long-range planning. He said projects like these are included in the plan in the event additional funding becomes available.
Other potential new projects added to the draft project list included a proposed northern bypass, which would cost an estimated $155 million.
Pillow said specifics on many of the proposed projects still haven’t been clarified.
The NARTPC committee will meet at 10 a.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
