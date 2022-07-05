New roof goes up on WMA pavilion

A new roof has just been replaced on the pavilion located near the Jack Cox Shooting Range in the W.E. Brewer Scatter Creek Wildlife Management Area.
The Greene County Wildlife Club Inc. payed for the new roof. According to Jack Cox, club president, the pavilion was originally built about 30 years ago by the Greene County Bow Hunters Club, which held archery tournaments there.
The facility can be used for picnics or other functions.
“We try to use our money wisely for projects,” Cox said. “We built 30 bat houses recently and gave them to people who had a good place to put them up.”
The club is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to preservation and conservation since its beginnings in the 1940s. The club supplies the metal used to make the stands for targets at the shooting range in the wildlife management area. The stands are made at Black River Technical College.
The unmanned shooting range is free and open to the public except during firearms deer and turkey seasons. Club members say people come from several surrounding counties and states to use the firing range. The club also has been active in schools teaching students about nature and conservation.
Over the years the club has assisted the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission in securing land for the wildlife management area, which now includes 5,000 acres.
William E. Brewer Scatter Creek WMA lies 34 miles north of Jonesboro, seven miles northeast of Paragould and 23 miles southeast of Pocahontas and is located on Crowley’s Ridge.
For more information about the Greene County Wildlife Club, contact Jack Cox at (870) 239-1368.
