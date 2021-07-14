New Salvation Army directors making plans

JONESBORO — Teri and Charles Smith decided to become involved in Salvation Army ministry in 2010.
“We were just employees of the Salvation Army,” Teri said, “and we felt God was calling us to the ministry in the Salvation Army.”
The Salvation Army recently assigned the Smiths to Jonesboro, their third assignment, as corps officers. Previous assignments include El Dorado and Muskogee, Okla.
Teri said the calling she and her husband felt in 2010 meant giving up their worldly possessions, including their vehicle, and moving to Atlanta.
“We had to go through the Salvation Army training college for two years,” she said. “We had to follow wherever God was leading us. The kids were in high school at that time. My daughter was in eighth grade, and my son was starting the 10th grade.”
Upon completing training, the couple’s first assignment was in El Dorado, where they spent three years. They were then assigned to Muskogee, Okla.
The third assignment was Jonesboro, where they have been for four weeks.
Teri said she is well aware of past situations with the Salvation Army in Jonesboro.
“I know the highlights of things,” she said. “The intention is, we have come to Jonesboro to build the bridges back that have been burned. We guarantee we have integrity and will do everything we can to help our homeless population in Jonesboro.”
Charles said both he and his wife have a heart for the homeless due to their own experience.
“We were homeless due to an unfortunate situation, and some circumstances that caused us to get in the middle of someone else’s battle,” he said. “We lived with my sister for six months. Four of us, in one room, with everything we owned.”
The couple plans to partner with Arthur Alley Associates to conduct a Mission Planning Study to see exactly what the needs are in Jonesboro.
“They will be doing local surveys, and forming a task force,” Teri said, noting the goal will be to see how best the Salvation Army can best assist Jonesboro.
“We are excited about what we are going to find,” she said.
Currently, the shelter can house 15 people maximum due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“We are housing eight to 15 people per night, with some people staying a week or more,” she said. “They are allowed to stay at the center for a certain number of days for free; once those days are at an end, we have to develop a plan on how to best help them.”
Those plans are developed on a case-by-case basis, Teri said.
“The caseworker assists to develop the plans,” she said.
Teri said if the Salvation Army does not have the resources a person needs, caseworkers reach out to other sources in the community.
“We are big on partnerships and want to build those with existing agencies,” she said.
Charles said there are ways the community can help the two new Salvation Army directors with the homeless population.
“Communities can send volunteers, or they can help provide an evening meal. This provides food not just for those at the shelter but also the surrounding community who may be struggling,” Charles said. “They can also donate money, besides donating (volunteer) time.”
Terri said the shelter also needs new twin mattresses, mattress covers, and some roofing repair work. She said the ceiling tiles in the men’s dormitory have water damage due to a leaky roof.
“We would love if someone would donate their services to repair those issues,” she said.
Terri said volunteers to lead praise and worship during the Salvation Army Church Services are also needed.
The Salvation Army Church is not just for those staying in the shelter. Teri said it is also open to members of the community.
“Sunday school starts at 10 a.m. and church services start at 11 a.m.,” she said.
The Smiths have planned their first event to help the shelter gain certain items they need.
“We are having a Shelter Shower from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, at 800 Cate St.,” she said. “Anything you would need to run a household, we need.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.