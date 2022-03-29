JONESBORO — Local residents will soon be able to follow online the progress of a new initiative to make Jonesboro more bike-friendly.
The City of Jonesboro entered into an agreement with Jonesboro Unlimited in early March to share the cost of a contract to hire StudioDRIFT, a nonprofit organization based in Little Rock, to plan a new natural surface bike trail.
Lindsey Wingo, project manager for StudioDRIFT, said her firm coordinated a visit with a team from the International Mountain Bike Association. That team collected information for planning how to best connect natural surfaces through trails.
“We are facilitating a final visit with IMBA to conduct the design phase of new trails and to create a formal plan for existing trails,” Wingo said.
Jonesboro Unlimited decided to participate in the project as a way to develop a new tool to recruit young professional talent, Mark Young, president and CEO, told The Sun in February.
Communities around the country are looking at ways in which they can retain and attract the kind of talent needed to thrive in the 21st Century. One of the consistent requirements is quality of life and abundant green spaces – particularly, if those two things go hand-in-hand. A core focus of Jonesboro Unlimited’s new strategic plan is attracting new businesses across select target industries, including technology and professional services. Overwhelmingly, studies and data on the subject all point to outdoor amenities, such as bike trails and green spaces as key quality of life requirements that motivate the workforce required to support an expansion in these industries.
In a recent study by The Sonoran Institute focused on determining business owners’ and employees’ key motivations in choosing to stay or relocate, 83 percent of respondents favored “living in an ideal community with a lesser salary” over “living in a community that’s less than ideal with a high salary.” Safety, open space and trails, access to recreation, neighborhood character, and short commute times are all highly-rated factors for people deciding where to live.
“Jonesboro is a wonderful community for families and always has been,’’ Tracy Owens, owner of The Recovery Room, said in a news release from StudioDRIFT. “Nothing says down home family values like having more green spaces with trails and room for outdoor activities. I have seen first-hand the positive impact of having access to these amenities can have for families and businesses from having lived in other cities before moving here.”
As people of all ages and income levels are getting into biking, cyclists are asking more of their communities to accommodate their lifestyle. It’s also a large draw for tourism and puts money into local businesses, because whole families are biking together and exploring new communities where trails and green space are a priority.
Martin Smith, a landscape architect, calls the project a “great opportunity” for Jonesboro.
“Because of Jonesboro’s unique location, it’s a corridor for out-of-town visitors, who may just be passing through on their way to vacations, weekend getaways on lakes, or in the mountains,” said Smith, principal of Ecological Design Group and lead designer of One Jonesboro Master Plan. “Due to location and the presence of a major college, Jonesboro is ideally positioned to stake a claim as a destination and model for trails and usable green space in this part of the state.
“Jonesboro has assets that thousands of communities would love to have at their disposal. It’s a recipe for success and benefits everyone from the mom and child riding their bikes on a Saturday, to families and young professionals who seek Jonesboro out as a tourist destination or new home because of its rich natural outdoor spaces and ideal location.”
StudioDRIFT is overseeing a single track and mountain bike trail master plan that will complement the existing One Jonesboro plan. This overlay will identify mountain biking opportunities and improvements throughout the city limits with a phase one implementation at Craighead Forest Park.
“As someone who has always been a big supporter of Jonesboro, I’m excited about the moment Jonesboro is having right now,” Wingo said. “We have a unique opportunity to work with world-class designers like Martin Smith and IMBA (International Mountain Biking Association), who are normally booked up years in advance designing and building the most desirable trails in North America. Everyone is moving into and investing in the areas where the parks and trails are a priority. I’m excited to see Jonesboro stake its claim as a leader in this area – not just as a member of this community, but also as someone who sees the potential for the whole region if Jonesboro leads the way.”
As plans move forward with trail design and development, StudioDRIFT will create a website where the public can view designs and updates and financial information. The public will also be able to comment.
