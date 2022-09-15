PARAGOULD — The Arkansas Court of Appeals has overturned a Paragould man’s rape conviction.
Santiago Vasquez Jr., 42, who was arrested in 2019, had been sentenced to 25 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of five counts of raping a girl under the age of 12. The appellate court has ordered a new trial.
In appealing his June 2021, conviction, Vasquez argued that Greene County Circuit Judge Pamela Honeycutt abused her discretion when she allowed a certified sexual assault nurse examiner to testify as if she were an expert. Prosecutors had introduced the nurse as a lay witness.
Court documents show the nurse testified that she conducted a forensic interview and exam of the child. The nurse said that during the interview, the girl disclosed multiple accounts of sexual abuse perpetrated by Vasquez. She told the nurse that the last occasion of abuse had been two weeks prior. As for the physical examination, she testified that the child had a normal exam, which meant that she “saw no acute injuries for healed scars on [the child’s] genitalia or anal area.”
Vasquez’s defense attorney, Mark Rees, objected when the prosecutor asked the nurse if it was unusual for a rape victim to not have those injuries.
“When you don’t designate an expert, then you’re left with a fact witness,” Rees said, according to excerpts from the trial transcript. “ . . . . If you don’t designate them as an expert, they are a lay witness and they can only testify to facts.”
The nurse was allowed to provide this answer: “I would say of the cases I’ve done, five percent or less have physical findings that I can see on the day of exam.”
The nurse also said child abuse victims seldom disclose the abuse immediately out of fear.
Defense attorneys said the prosecutor was trying to use the nurse’s testimony to bolster the credibility of the accuser, who also testified during the trial.
Appeals Court Judge Larry D. Vaught said in the ruling that the argument had merit. The ruling noted Arkansas Rules of Criminal Procedure also cover the use of expert witnesses in court cases.
“All that is needed for a rape conviction is the uncorroborated testimony of the victim. It is clear that (victim) credibility is the primary issue in this case,” Vaught said in the ruling. “Accordingly, we hold there is a reasonable probability that the erroneously admitted expert opinions of Smith – designed to lead the jury to infer that abuse occurred despite the lack of physical findings and the delayed disclosure of abuse – impacted and effected the jury’s credibility finding. Therefore, we reverse and remand for a new trial.”
