JONESBORO — You can literally count the number of new coronavirus cases last week on one hand in most Northeast Arkansas counties, even as other states are reporting increases in infections.
Statewide, Arkansas recorded just 513 new cases between April 11 and Sunday. However, active cases rose by 58 to 1,057. The total number of deaths attributed, at least in part to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, rose to 11,348, an increase of 35 in the previous seven days. Of those, two were Craighead County residents, and Greene, Lawrence and Randolph counties accounted for one death each.
The Associated Press reported case numbers are rising in most states after a two-month decline. The AP reported Friday that experts warn that the coming wave – caused by a mutant called BA.2 that’s thought to be about 30 percent more contagious – will wash across the nation.
They worry that hospitalizations, which are already ticking up in some parts of the Northeast, will rise in a growing number of states in the coming weeks. And the case wave will be bigger than it looks, they say, because reported numbers are vast undercounts as more people test at home without reporting their infections or skip testing altogether.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimates that only 7 percent of positive COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are being detected, meaning case rates are actually 14.5 times higher than officially reported. The last time the infection detection rate was this low was at the outset of the pandemic, in March 2020, CNN reported.
Craighead County, which had been among the state’s leaders in new infections, recorded only five new cases in the previous seven days. Jackson County was the region’s leader with 10.
Four Arkansas counties – Drew, Lafayette, Monroe and Newton – had no active cases, according to the health department.
On Monday, the health department reported 25 new cases and six deaths. One of those deaths was in Cross County.
Clay, Craighead, Cross, Jackson, Mississippi, Poinsett and Randolph counties reported one new infection each.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, April 11 through Sunday:
Craighead – 5 new cases, (decrease of 10 from last week); 23 active cases (decrease of 5); 328 total virus related deaths (increase of 2).
Greene – 7 new cases (decrease of 7); 10 active (increase of 2); 172 deaths (increase of 1).
Jackson – 10 new cases (decrease of 2); 22 active cases (decrease of 2); 62 deaths (unchanged).
Lawrence – 2 new cases (decrease of 1); 7 active (increase of 1); 77 deaths (increase of 1).
Poinsett – 1 new case (decrease of 1); 5 active (decrease of 3); 126 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi – 5 new cases (increase of 2); 8 active cases (increase of 3); 209 deaths (unchanged).
Randolph – 6 new cases (same as last week); 8 active cases (decrease of 2); 88 deaths (increase of 1).
Cross – 2 new case (same as last week); 4 active cases (increase of 2); 81 deaths (unchanged).
Clay – 0 new cases (decrease of 2); 4 active cases (decrease of 3); 93 deaths (unchanged).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.