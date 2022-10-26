JONESBORO — The race for Craighead County circuit clerk has two political newcomers vying for the job.
Deborah Johnson is facing David Vaughn for the position.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
JONESBORO — The race for Craighead County circuit clerk has two political newcomers vying for the job.
Deborah Johnson is facing David Vaughn for the position.
Johnson, a legal assistant at Quraishi Law Firm & Wealth Management, and Vaughn, a sergeant with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, would replace Kasey Travis, who was appointed clerk after former Circuit Clerk Candace Edwards resigned in April.
Edwards’ term was mired in controversy since early last year regarding improper use of county funds and then the termination of a former employee over a COVID-19 policy that did not exist.
Johnson, a Democrat, said her experience as a legal assistant who has worked with the clerk’s office gives her an insight into the office.
“I have experience filing court documents,” she said Monday.
She said she would keep the staff in the clerk’s office.
Vaughn, a Republican who works in the Criminal Investigation Division at the sheriff’s office, said he’s familiar with the duties the clerk’s office has to deal with.
“We had a couple of people elected that were over their heads,” he said.
Vaughn also said he would keep the staff intact, if elected.
He said making the office more efficient is a priority.
“You have to deal with case work. It’s a flow from start to finish. It’s a very fast-paced office,” he said.
“Five to six hours (on getting information) can make a big difference,” Vaughn said. “There needs to be a more orderly flow of records.”
Both candidates said software upgrades will be a priority. They also said the position needs more transparency.
“I would like people to have trust in the clerk’s office,” Johnson said. “I would make it so people won’t be afraid to come to the clerk’s office.”
Vaughn said with his 21 years at the sheriff’s office he’s familiar with the court system.
Johnson said she’s running for the office because of her desire to make a difference.
“I am running because I want to be involved,” she said.
She said she has experience working with circuit court judges’ assistants.
“I feel like I have the tools for the job,” Johnson said.
Johnson has a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Arkansas State University.
Vaughn attended Arkansas State and graduated in the top five in his class at Black River Technical College’s Law Enforcement Academy.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.