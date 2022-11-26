Phillips

Robert A. Phillip, who turned 93 on Thursday, became the newest member of the Roy Wiles VFW Post 1991 on Thanksgiving.

 Joe Schratz / The Sun

JONESBORO — The Roy Wiles VFW Post 1991 welcomed its newest member on Thanksgiving as Robert A. Phillips, who turned 93 on Thursday, joined the post.

Phillips, a resident of St. Bernards Villa, was at the post with his daughter Patty Stidman.