JONESBORO — The Roy Wiles VFW Post 1991 welcomed its newest member on Thanksgiving as Robert A. Phillips, who turned 93 on Thursday, joined the post.
Phillips, a resident of St. Bernards Villa, was at the post with his daughter Patty Stidman.
Updated: November 26, 2022 @ 7:06 am
JONESBORO — The Roy Wiles VFW Post 1991 welcomed its newest member on Thanksgiving as Robert A. Phillips, who turned 93 on Thursday, joined the post.
Phillips, a resident of St. Bernards Villa, was at the post with his daughter Patty Stidman.
The post hosted a Thanksgiving lunch and about 65 people were served, according to post Commander Robert Murphy.
Stidman said her father moved to Jonesboro in February from California after his wife passed away in January. Phillips owned at State Farm insurance agency in Los Vanos, Calif., for 37 years, she said. Stidman is Phillips’ only child, and she moved to Jonesboro 12 years ago, she said. Phillips moved to be closer to her.
Murphy said Phillips and Verlin Williams, both veterans of the Korean War era, are two of the oldest members of the post.
Stidman said she and her father attended a chili lunch at the post following the Veterans Day parade several weeks ago and he expressed interest in joining. She said it’s the first time that he joined a post.
Phillips served in the U.S. Air Force for three years in the late 1940s and early 1950s. Stidman said her father’s job, after basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, was to arm and disarm atomic bombs at Fort Campbell, Ky.
Murphy said about 12 people volunteered Thursday for the Thanksgiving meal.
