JONESBORO — Jonesboro High School Teacher Jon Newman got the experience of a lifetime at the end of June when he was chosen as one of 30 educators to attend the American Bar Association’s Summer Institute for Teachers in Washington, D.C.
Newman said on Wednesday that the American Bar Association (ABA) works with the Federal Judiciary Center (FJC), to create a training program for teachers.
Newman said he was chosen from hundreds of applicants across the United States to attend the Institute on June 25-30.
“It was based on subjects taught and information we provided about our teaching philosophy, and such,” he said.
According to the ABA website, the Summer Institute for Teachers is designed especially for teachers of U.S. History, Government, Civics, and Law, and deepens participants’ knowledge of the federal judiciary and of the role the federal courts have played in key public controversies that have defined citizens’ constitutional and other legal rights.
Since graduating college, Newman has spent his 13-year teaching career at JHS, where he teaches AP Government & Politics, AP Comparative Government and AP US History.
He has his BSE in Social Science Education, his MSE in Education Leadership and is a National Board Certified Teacher.
“We were there for six days, and since this [program] was run by the Bar Association, it was through attorneys and through judges and we got access to the courts in a way that I didn’t get to the previous year,” he stated “So we got to set in on a session, an actual live opinion session, Supreme Court the day that I was there.”
Newman said that they sat in on some interesting sessions including a session on independent state legislative theory.
“That was one I really wanted to see, because that’s been a kind of a hotly contested topic for a while,” he said, noting that it was on whether or not the original writing of the Constitution allows the state legislature the right to create districts.
“The Supreme Court rules on what the Constitution says and the Constitution can say you couldn’t do that. So there was this question as to whether state supreme courts can throw that out or not.”
“We didn’t know what direction that would go,” he recalled, however he then noted the ruling, “They ruled that you can’t exclusively have permission given to state legislators. State supreme courts can rule based on state constitutions that those things can be unconstitutional. So, they got rid of that theory, at least in part, because they said that the state legislators can’t do that by themselves.”
“That was really cool,” Newman said excitedly. “And Chief Justice Roberts actually read that opinion and anytime the chief justice reads the opinion – you know he’s going to read the more controversial topics.”
Newman also got to be there for the controversial affirmative action case on June 29 and a couple others including a case on a website designer who refused to do a wedding website for the same-sex couple, which he claimed had the most protesters.
However, he said the coolest part for him, was meeting up with some of his former students.
“While I was waiting outside, before going into the court, having a conversation with one of the other teachers that was in this group, my former student Rhett Hosman called out to me. I heard ‘Mr. Newman’ and I turn around and looked and Rhett is walking up to me to shake my hand.”
He recalled that he was an AP government student and he also took AP U.S. history.
Hosman, who is a student at the University of Arkansas, is interning with Congressman Rick Crawford.
“I had no idea that he was even there,” he said. “It’s just by happenstance that I was standing there in between the Capitol and the Supreme Court waiting for us to to set up, to go in. And he was walking by going to work.”
He noted that they talked for a bit and then after the Supreme Court session was over and he had gone on the scheduled Supreme Court tour, he was able to meet up with Hosman for a personal tour of the US Capitol.
Hosman wasn’t the only former JHS student Newman saw while there, though. He also met up with Sarah Havdala, who he said is currently interning for the Pentagon.
“She took my AP U.S. history, AP Government and AP Comparative Government classes, so she took everything that I had,” he recalled. “I got to meet with her for the Supreme Court and kind of talk about what she’s doing. She’s actually going to American University, which is right there in D.C., so that’s that’s been pretty cool. She gets to be right there around all that stuff.”
“Seeing those two, that was absolutely the best part of the trip,” he said.
