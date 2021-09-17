JONESBORO — When no newspapers exist in a rural area, or even one that only publishes a weekly edition it’s sort of like having a slumber party with no parents in attendance and no rules.
That’s how Terrance Armstard, Delta Digital News Service Faculty Advisor for Arkansas State University, summed up the situation for many communities called new deserts, and they exist all across rural America.
“We do have them in Arkansas and in every state,” he said.
“Craighead County is not considered a news desert because we have The Jonesboro Sun,” he said.
Armstard said the danger of these news deserts results in what he deems as chaotic civil policy.
“There are unchecked systems, institutions, governments and people who are just no longer worried about living up to a certain set of standards,” he said. “With newspapers around, public officials have to be mindful of what they do.”
According to usnewsdeserts.com, in Arkansas, there was a 22 percent decrease in the number of newspapers published and a 31 percent decrease in newspaper circulation between 2004 and 2019.
Armstard said residents really don’t begin to get invested and interested in their communities until they have a reason to.
“That is typically when someone gets married or when they buy a house,” he said.
Armstard said it’s not just city and county governments that are held accountable by print media.
“See, there have been a lot of police departments that have been militarized and behave like the military in certain situations,” he said. “What they forget is that they are funded through taxpayer dollars.
“What a newspaper does is, it reminds them ‘hey you are seen in the public and there is freedom of the press.’”
Armstard said it would be nice if every county had a daily newspaper, but some are three days a week.
“When you have these papers going away, it’s an issue,” he said.
Armstard said these news deserts are posing serious threats to the peace and trust in communities.
While there are folks who are taking matters into their own hands, social media news sites are not always taken seriously.
“Sometimes we have those Facebook journalists, but unfortunately the average Joe won’t be able to tell the difference between true journalism and the Facebook journalists,” he said.
While every media outlet has its role, Armstard said print newspapers are where the real detailed stories are.
“We can’t stop a generation looking for tweets and soundbites,” he said.
As far as the news deserts, Armstard said there is not much that can be done about it except to try to go out there as journalists and do a good job.
Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen said there is a section called the Poinsett County Democrat-Tribune that appears in the once-a-week publication of the Northeast Arkansas Courier out of Blytheville.
“It comes out every Wednesday and we really appreciate them,” she said.
Nonetheless, Lewallen said without a daily publication it is sometimes difficult to get the information out to the public.
While Lewallen said she does pass along information on Trumann’s city website, and on its Facebook page, she said when a town loses its newspaper it loses a lot.
“I am considering digital ways to contact citizens in the event that we needed to get out mass messages in the case of emergencies if there were things they needed to know,” she said.
