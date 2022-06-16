JONESBORO — Local talent is gearing up to sing and dance tonight for the debut of The Stage Theater Company’s Summer 2022 production of “Newsies”at the Nettleton Performing Arts Center on the Nettleton High School campus.
Abby Broadway, owner of The Stage Theater Company, said on Thursday that “Newsies” is a Disney musical Broadway production, which is based on the “Newsboys Strike of 1899.”
“It will be a lot of fun for the whole family,” Broadway said. “It is a musical comedy full of laughs and high energy.”
Showtimes will be tonight, June 17, at 7 p.m., Saturday evening, June 18, at 7 p.m. and again on Sunday afternoon, June 19, at 2 p.m.
Tickets range between $5 and $20, depending on seating location, and are available online and at the door.
Broadway said that The Stage Theater Company, which started earlier this year, is a non-profit organization based in Jonesboro.
“This is our very first production,” she said.
“Two of our Advisory Board Members, Dr. Lacy Baker and Amy Floyd, are also affiliated with the school and helped us to get the venue at the Performing Arts Center,” Broadway said, noting that practice has also been held at The Floor dance studio in Jonesboro, which she also owns.
She said that auditions for the production were held at The Floor back in early April and the cast has been practicing for the last seven or eight weeks.
“Our all inclusive cast has been amazing,” Broadway said, noting that they accept auditions from everyone no matter a person’s age, experience, special need, etc.
“We have a large cast of 50 people, who are all from our community and range in ages from five-years-old and up,” she said.
This aligns with the theater’s mission, which is to create opportunities for community participation in enriching theatrical experiences, while focusing on inclusion and quality in providing an outlet for creative involvement.
For more information about The Stage Theater Company or to purchase tickets, visit their website at www.thestagetheaterco.com.
