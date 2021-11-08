JONESBORO — Despite COVID-19, Nettleton High School students were determined to pay tribute to American veterans this year as they organized, produced, filmed and edited a virtual Veterans Day program on YouTube.
Sandra Taylor, Nettleton High School EAST facilitator, said both Nettleton High School EAST and television students came together with the help of Ryan Bell, a University of Central Arkansas graduate, to create a virtual tribute for Veterans Day since they were unable to have their annual Veterans Day program due to COVID-19 and health and safety concerns for veterans.
“We are thankful for their service and sacrifices they have made for our freedom,” Taylor said.
The video includes musical performances and speeches by both students, facility and guests, plus photo and cinematic aspects as well.
“It was so crazy to have to figure out how to fit a normally two-hour-long program into a 30-minute video,” Taylor said. “It was cool just to watch all the preparation and thought these kids put into the video.”
Richard Carvell was the honored-guest speaker this year.
He reminisced about his service as he told his story. He served four years of active duty from 1967 to 1971 and was a captain in the Air Force. He completed his tour with 12th Reconnaissance Intelligence Technical Squadron at Tan Son Nhut Air Base near Saigon, South Vietnam.
Carvell said in the video that he now helps veterans through his work with the American Legion and Disabled American Veteran’s Organizations.
“I do it as a labor of love for my fellow veterans,” Carvell added.
Carvell was inducted into the Arkansas Military Hall of Fame last Saturday for his military service during the Vietnam War.
Taylor said the students spent weeks scheduling and preparing. Then on Oct. 20, they recorded the entire program inside the Nettleton High School Preforming Arts Center and began to put it together. The video actually posted on Oct. 26.
The YouTube video is called NHS Virtual Veterans Day Program 2021 and lasts for 39 minutes and 45 seconds. You can check out the link at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GE08FeMR1tI.
