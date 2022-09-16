JONESBORO — Nettleton High School received a retired patrol car, which was donated by the Jonesboro Police Department, for their new Career and Technical Education (CTE) criminology program on Wednesday afternoon.
The high school received the retired vehicle around noon on Wednesday, and the event was attended by Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott and Administrative Officer Sgt. Karen Oldham, along with Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver and many school administrators and staff.
Nettleton Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Lacy Baker said in an email that criminology at NHS is a course program that was started through the support of a Career and Technical Education start-up grant.
This is Nettleton High School coach and criminology instructor Brian Lovins’ first year to teach the course, which he is very enthusiastic about.
“We are very excited about the new program and the new vehicle,” Lovins said, noting the he has only heard of two other schools in Northeast Arkansas that have a criminology program like this.
“The program is something new, so there is a lot of excitement,” he said.
He said that criminology is a three-year program that is geared toward the workforce and it will prepare students for jobs in criminal justice.
Lovins explained that since this is a three-year course, it is made up of three levels.
Making up these three levels, he said he has around 75 students in his level one classes and 17 students in his level two class, noting that his level two class will be the first to get use out of the patrol car. Next year will be the school’s first level three classes.
Lovins is a former JPD officer himself, having been a patrol officer at the JPD for three years, which helped him to arrange this donation for the school.
He said that in mid-August, after contacting one of his old supervisors at the station, the school submitted a request to the city.
Lovins said that by the next day the mayor had approved for JPD to donate a retired patrol car to the high school for their program, noting that Jonesboro Police Department Administrative Officer Sgt. Karen Oldham had helped tremendously with the process.
“We are very appreciative of the mayor and the chief for allowing this to happen for our school and making it work,” Lovins stated. “It gives us the opportunity to work directly with the police department and the mayors office, which is a great relationship to have. This is such a big deal for our school and our students,” he continued.
Although the students won’t actually get to drive the car, Lovins has big plans for the retired vehicle such as using it to teach the students about traffic stops, vehicle searches and accident investigations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.