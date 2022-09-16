JONESBORO — Nettleton High School received a retired patrol car, which was donated by the Jonesboro Police Department, for their new Career and Technical Education (CTE) criminology program on Wednesday afternoon.

The high school received the retired vehicle around noon on Wednesday, and the event was attended by Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott and Administrative Officer Sgt. Karen Oldham, along with Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver and many school administrators and staff.