JONESBORO — Nettleton High School EAST, Spanish and ESL (english second language or English language development) students have been collaborating on “The Raider Melting Pot” to develop some unique projects that will help the bilingual community.
Sandra Taylor, Nettleton High School EAST facilitator, said on Thursday that there are so many aspects of the different projects that it keeps expanding into even more projects.
So far, there are already a range of students added to the melting pot with a variety of national backgrounds including the United Stated, China, Ecuador, Honduras Mexico and Spain.
The first of these projects to be released to the public is the new podcast called “The Raider Melting Pot-Cast: Immersive Cultural Experience,” she said.
The first episode of the “The Melting Pot-Cast” has already been released on Spotify,” she said noting that it aired on Wednesday.
“The Melting Pot-Cast” name comes from the term “melting pot” which means the “melting together” of different people and cultures,” Sandra Taylor continued. “EAST, Spanish and ESL students collaborated on this project to create an immersive cultural experience for the listeners of the podcast.”
Emilee Taylor, Nettleton High School Spanish teacher, said it has been amazing to see the kids come together to help others.
The hosts of the podcast are NHS 10th-grader Mariela Flores from Mexico, NHS 11th-grader Luciana Lopez from Ecuador, NHS 10th-grader and foreign exchange student Eduardo Ibanez from Spain.
“In each episode, we share different aspects from our countries and other Spanish speaking countries whether it be about food, education, traditions, the language itself, or even urban legends,” Flores said.
Flores said the podcast was intended to help listeners learn Spanish.
“It is a useful tool for those who are trying to learn English or Spanish,” she noted.
This will help the bilingual community, as the podcast demonstrates how the Spanish language differs from place to place, she said.
Ibanez said it was fun to be able to share about his country’s culture and talk about sports, televisions and even the different traditions, such as siestas, which are an afternoon nap.
He even laughed that he was still getting used to some of the differences between countries.
Lopez said that the first episode was about their different languages, customs, and cultures from Spain, Mexico and Ecuador and for the second episode they will talk about legends and superstitions, noting that the new episode will air next Wednesday and they plan to post new episodes once a week on Wednesdays.
Emilee Taylor also added that they plan to soon have guests on the show as well, which will include people such as business and sports leaders from around community.
Sandra Taylor said that since the development of the Melting Pot-Cast, more students from these courses have worked together to create various cultural experiences for the community at large.
“They have brainstormed a Raider Read-Along, which is a story time for children, to be released on YouTube,” she said. “This will help improve literacy rates among children and help others wanting to learn a second language.”
The YouTube Real-a-longs will feature readers including NHS 10th-grader Melanie Sayago reading “Corduroy” by Don Freeman, NHS 11th-grader Jaiden Bowling reading “Dragones Y Tacos” (Dragons Love Tacos) by Adam Rubin, NHS 12th-graders Carmen Sosa reading “Buenas Noches Luna” (Good Night Moon) by Margaret Wise Brown and Galilea Morales reading “Huevos Verdes Con Jamón” (Green Eggs and Ham) by Dr. Seuss.
Sayago said this will help to improve literacy among small kids as they read in Spanish, while the video is subtitled in English.
“It introduces them to learning more languages and they will accomplish more in life,” she said.
Although they have not released a video yet, Emilee Taylor said the hope is to have monthly releases that will be announced on the school’s Facebook page.
Sandra Taylor said another project includes signage.
Susan Conger, Nettleton High School Spanish and ESL teacher, agreed, adding that as part of a Spanish project, her students have begun to create bilingual signs to be posted around town in languages including Arabic, Vietnamese, French and Spanish.
She said they hope to be able to add maps and billboards as well.
Ashton Pitz, NHS 12th-grader and president of the Spanish Club, said that one of the needs in the community is better communication for English language learners in places like hospitals, doctors’ offices, police departments and schools as well.
“English is America’s first language but for people who don’t speak English it can be confusing,” he said noting that was why they want to improve this communication and have created signage using Photoshop, Illustrator, and Canva.
Ninth-grader Victor Renteria has also created an interactive map of myths and legends such as El Silbón, the whistling demon of Venezuela and his bag on bones.
Through his research, Renteria said that he has found a lot of strange, interesting and some even down-right-creepy creatures.
Another contributor to the project is NHS 11th-grader Anthony Pan, who designed the logo for “The Raider Melting Pot.”
Lopez also added that they have contacted the Hispanic Center, and discussed this project with the director, Gina Gomez, for suggestions and input of the best ways to serve the community’s hispanic population.
