A veteran stands as the Armed Forces Medley was being played during 2018 Nettleton High School EAST’s Veteran’s Day presentation at Nettleton High School in Jonesboro. After several year’s of virtual program’s, this year’s program will be in person on the Nettleton campus.

 Submitted Photo

JONESBORO — As military veterans prepare for Veterans Day, the Nettleton High School EAST is preparing for its Veterans Day presentation called “Sweet Salute to Our Veterans.”

Nettleton High School EAST Facilitator Sandra Taylor said on Wednesday that the organization would like to invite all military men and women to its upcoming presentation on Nov. 4 from 9-10:30 a.m. on the Nettleton High School campus at 4205 Paradise St. in the NHS Preforming Arts Center in Jonesboro.