JONESBORO — As military veterans prepare for Veterans Day, the Nettleton High School EAST is preparing for its Veterans Day presentation called “Sweet Salute to Our Veterans.”
Nettleton High School EAST Facilitator Sandra Taylor said on Wednesday that the organization would like to invite all military men and women to its upcoming presentation on Nov. 4 from 9-10:30 a.m. on the Nettleton High School campus at 4205 Paradise St. in the NHS Preforming Arts Center in Jonesboro.
She said that this will be the first time since 2019 that they have been able to do the program in person, although she said that it will still be streamed live as well.
Parking will be available at both the gym and PAC parking lots.
“We are looking forward to having our veterans back on campus and to hear their stories,” Taylor said.
“We want to honor the sacrifices they have made for our country,” she said, as she noted how many of their beloved veterans have passed away over the last three years.
“It is heartbreaking,” Taylor said. “Some of the veterans who have been coming to our event for over 15 years, will not be there.”
She also said that although the event is open to the public, they are asking for people to RSVP so they can be prepared for their guests.
Taylor said that they will have their usual entertainment, which will include performances and guest speakers such as Brian Lovins, who is not only a Marine but also the school’s criminology instructor.
To RSVP, contact the school by Nov. 1 at 870-897-0020 or 870-897-2013 email sandra.taylor @nettletonschools.net.
“We are looking forward to seeing everyone,” Taylor said, “and we hope to have a big crowd once again.”
