JONESBORO — A total of nine firearms were stolen from residences and vehicles in Jonesboro over the weekend, according to Jonesboro police reports.
A 25-year-old Jonesboro man told police Sunday afternoon that four men forced their way into his residence in the 3400 block of Meador Road and stole six firearms and several hundred pounds of ammunition.
The victim told police he was fixing up the house to be used as a rental property. He said the back door was kicked in and the guns were stolen from a display case. No other items were taken.
The guns are listed as two Bulldog 12-gauge shotguns, worth $1,500 a piece; two 12-gauge Mossberg shotguns, worth a total of $1,600; a Thompson semi-automatic .45-caliber rifle, worth $2,000; a .38-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun, worth $200; and 745 rounds of ammunition, worth $800.
The report lists four suspects that the victim said burglarized other properties that he owns.
In other gun thefts:
A 48-year-old Jonesboro man told police Sunday evening that someone entered his vehicle in the 300 block of Garden Manor Drive and stole a firearm.
Taken were a 12-gauge Black Defender shotgun, valued at $220, and his Arkansas license plate.
Also on Sunday, a 22-year-old Jonesboro woman told police five men came into her residence in the 400 block of Garden Manor Drive, held her down and stole items.
Taken were a 9 mm Glock 26 Gen 4, valued at $500; an Apple watch, valued at $500; a necklace, valued at $80; two pairs of Airforce Jordan, valued at $200; and miscellaneous clothing, valued at $200.
In the final incident, a 26-year-old Jonesboro man told police Saturday that someone entered his vehicle in the 1600 block of West Oak Avenue and stole items.
Taken were a Springfield 1911 .45-caliber handgun, valued at $700, and a Social Security card.
