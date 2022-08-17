JONESBORO — A local nail salon will not be serving alcohol.
In a rarity, the Jonesboro City Council rejected a proposed private club application submitted by the owners of Valentine Nails, 1841 E. Highland Drive.
Five council members voted in favor of the measure, while six voted against. At least seven votes were needed for approval. Council member Bobby Long was not in attendance.
Voting against were: L.J. Bryant, Charles Coleman, Charles Frierson, Chris Gibson, Chris Moore and John Street.
The private club, MAI, with 72 members lists Anh Le as president; Hied Nguyen, vice president and Hanh Vo, secretary. It has 72 members.
The council had postponed action on the proposed ordinance in July because of legal issues regarding the wording.
But council members also had issues with making alcohol available in a venue that’s not primarily a food establishment.
Technically, Jonesboro is in a dry county, but dozens of restaurants have permits.
Chrystle Mommsen, speaking on behalf of the owners, said food would be offered at the business.
“They do have a kitchen,” Mommsen said. “They do have a menu. They have a separate place where food will be served. They will offer a menu to anyone that comes in, whether someone wants to order food or not.”
Mommsen said the dining area has already been approved by the Arkansas Department of Health.
James Elwyn Hinds, a local resident, speaks out against all alcohol permits. But he said rejecting this request was especially important.
“This is going into a whole new area” of alcohol sales, Hinds said. “... Are we going to allow every business in the city of Jonesboro to sell alcohol? Because you’re fixing to get into a thing of where do you stop.”
The nail salon was only one of four alcohol requests on Tuesday’s agenda.
The council heard the final of three required readings and approved with no opposition a proposal by Assisting Others, Inc., doing business as The Edge Coffee Shop, for a restaurant private club permit at 1900 Aggie Road.
The council heard the first readings of two new proposed private clubs.
Higher Heights Learning Academy, doing business as J.W.’s Cigar Lounge and Grill, would operate at 3006 S. Caraway Road within the Haven Hotel.
Tammy Brookine Davis is listed as the organization’s president. Pamela McShan is vice president and Keangelo Hunter is a director. The names of 100 club members part of the application.
ZRW Properties, doing busines as 21 Grill of Jonesboro, seeks approval for a private club restaurant permit at 2117 E. Parker Road, the site of the former Front Page Cafe.
Amber Sue LaRue is listed as president of the organization. Stacey Ann Blaxton is vice presideent and Donalthan Shea Hallett is secretary-treasurer.
The application contains a list of 95 members of the private club.
A 2017 state law requires city council approval before an application can be submitted to the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division.
The council’s next meeting will be held on Oct. 6, a Thursday, rather than Oct. 4, so that city officials can observe National Night Out.
