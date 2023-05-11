JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with felony first-degree stalking and 26 counts of misdemeanor violations of a no-contact order.

Toriean Turner, 25, of the 3700 block of Lakewood Drive, is also charged with first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree assault on a household or family member and disorderly conduct.

