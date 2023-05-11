JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with felony first-degree stalking and 26 counts of misdemeanor violations of a no-contact order.
Toriean Turner, 25, of the 3700 block of Lakewood Drive, is also charged with first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree assault on a household or family member and disorderly conduct.
According to a probable cause affidavit, on May 2 police were called to the Valero service station, 3224 S. Caraway Road, about an unwanted person. Officers spoke with the female victim who told them when she left the store to get into her vehicle she saw Turner running up to her vehicle.
“He was yelling at her about loyalty and, ‘I told you when I see you I was gonna beat your a.’” the affidavit states.
Turner chased her around her vehicle and she ran back inside the store. She told the clerk to call the police.
“When Turner was finally able to catch the victim, he threw her up against a shelf, knocking items onto the floor. The clerk then broke it up and Turner ran out the door and left the scene,” the affidavit states. “... Turner was also listed as the suspect or arrestee in 13 other cases involving the victim.”
Officers found out that Turner was wearing an ankle monitor, and reports showed he was within 50 feet of the victim’s residence 25 times between April 20-30.
Fowler set Turner’s bond at $15,000 cash-only and required him to continue to wear an ankle monitor.
Turner’s next court date is June 28 at the Craighead County Courthouse.
In a separate case, Fowler found probable cause to charge Amy West-Owens, 42, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear and, in district court charges, with misdemeanor theft of property less than $1,000 and criminal trespass. Circuit Judge Chris Thyer previously set West-Owens’ felony bond at $75,000. Fowler set her district court bond at $5,000.
Her next court date is May 25 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
