JONESBORO — A car traveling on East Johnson Avenue with no lights at 11 p.m. Saturday prompted police to make a traffic stop.

Spotting a burnt marijuana cigarette, the officer expanded his investigation, learning the driver was on parole. According to a probable cause affidavit signed by Agent Christ Lane of the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force, officer Logan Mason found almost 20 ounces of marijuana and other illegal substances.

