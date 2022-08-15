JONESBORO — A car traveling on East Johnson Avenue with no lights at 11 p.m. Saturday prompted police to make a traffic stop.
Spotting a burnt marijuana cigarette, the officer expanded his investigation, learning the driver was on parole. According to a probable cause affidavit signed by Agent Christ Lane of the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force, officer Logan Mason found almost 20 ounces of marijuana and other illegal substances.
On Monday, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Byron Carter, 32, of Jonesboro, with possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and possession of four hallucinogenic mushrooms. He set bond at $25,000.
The judge also found probable cause for charges and set bond for the following:
Christopher Dale Pankey, 41, of Trumann, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor improper display of license tags, $5,500 bond.
Misti D. Riddell, 38, of Cherry Valley, (arrested with Pankey) possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia, $3,500 bond.
Michael Edmund Stegner, 39, of Jonesboro, both felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $10,000 bond.
Brandon Kyle Burchfield, 28, of Trumann, felony possession of 24.5 grams of meth and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, $25,000 bond.
Jerry Keith Summers, 68, of Jonesboro, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and felony possession of meth, $1,500 bond.
Jason Woods, 52, of Jonesboro, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, $7,500 bond.
Alex Walker, 51, homeless, felony possession of less than 2 grams of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of the controlled substance clonazepam, bond set at $1,500.
Joe Davis, 51, of Jonesboro, first-degree forgery, released on his own recognizance.
