JONESBORO — A Craighead County jury late Friday found a Jonesboro man not guilty of committing a terroristic act, but found him guilty of other charges in a road rage shooting case.
Xavier Brown, 32, was found guilty of aggravated assault and criminal mischief. He received no prison time, but a $1,000 fine only on each count.
Prosecutors had sought a 12-year sentence in the case stemming from an incident on Red Wolf Boulevard on Jan. 31, 2022.
Police said Tristen Todd Pry’s vehicle was struck by gunfire and disabled in the northbound lane of Red Wolf near Dayton Avenue.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Pry said Brown had cut him off in traffic and they traded hand gestures. He said he got out of his car and walked up to Brown’s Dodge Challenger. He said Brown said something about a gun, and the victim hit Brown in the face.
The victim said he saw the gun and began running back to his vehicle. He heard five or six gunshots, the affidavit said. The victim then ran behind PetSmart and heard gunshots striking that building and also the Five Guys restaurant nearby.
Brown was defended at jury trial by attorneys Mark Rees of Jonesboro and Zach Morrison of Lake City.
“What is so astonishing about this case is that the man who walked up to my client’s car while stopped at the busiest intersection in Jonesboro, opened his door, beat him, and pulled him out of his car, was never arrested,” Rees said in a news release. “He is receiving no accountability and has been called a ‘victim.’” “And afterwards, that man and the government want to cry foul that my client stood his ground and defended himself with his firearm. Our client is the true victim here.”
Morrison said the jury verdict is simple.
“The jury verdict and sentencing speaks loudly – the government should have never brought this case to a jury trial,” Morrison said. “It took three days and was a complete waste of taxpayer resources, especially when our client was willing to accept probation on the front end. The State insisted on prison time, but the community has spoken in this matter, disagreeing. We thank the jurors for their time and careful consideration.”
The jury delivered its verdict shortly after midnight Saturday, according to court documents.
