JONESBORO — Officials in Craighead and Greene counties swung for the fences when they sought a highly-competitive federal grant.
But, like in baseball, more often it’s a swing and a miss.
A lot of communities applied for the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program.
In fact, like last year, demand for RAISE funding was higher than available funds. This year, the U.S. Department of Transportation reported receiving $15 billion in requests for the $2.26 billion available.
On Wednesday, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that Little Rock and Russellville were among 162 community-led infrastructure projects to gain funding.
Jonesboro, Craighead County, Brookland, Paragould and Greene County joined together this year for a coalition called Bridge NEA in hopes of gaining $25 million for trails that would lead from Jonesboro to Lake Frierson and Crowley’s Ridge State Park in Greene County. From there a trail would connect to Paragould’s Eight Mile Creek Trail. Other trail infrastructure would have connected Arkansas State University with Paragould, with a public transit stop at Brookland.
Officials from both counties said Wednesday they remain committed to the project and plan to reapply.
Bill Campbell, communications director for Jonesboro, said decision-makers in Washington, D.C., typically provide applicants who fail to gain approval with critiques on their projects. City officials adjusted their 2023 applications based on the critiques from 2022’s applications.
“So, what we’ve got to do is see what the feedback is this year that we just improved on from last year,” Campbell said. “I would describe us as disappointed, but not dissuaded. There’s different grants coming out right now that we’re looking at.”
Campbell noted that the RAISE grant will be available again next year and “we will take the same swing.”
The RAISE grant program supports communities of all sizes, with half of the Fiscal Year 2023 funding going to rural areas and the other half to urban areas.
“Using the funds in President Biden’s infrastructure law, we are helping communities in every state across the country realize their visions for new infrastructure projects,” Buttigieg said in the announcement. “This round of RAISE grants is helping create a new generation of good-paying jobs in rural and urban communities alike, with projects whose benefits will include improving safety, fighting climate change, advancing equity, strengthening our supply chain, and more.”
In Arkansas the Little Rock area received $25,000,000 for the Old Stagecoach Road Complete Streets Connector project, which will reconstruct about 3.6 miles of Old Stagecoach Road (Arkansas 5), create a shared-use path, add continuous sidewalks, make storm drainage improvements and complete utility work to help move residents more safely and efficiently to economic opportunities in Little Rock.
Russellville was awarded $23,752,759 for the Russellville Connected Trail System project, which supports the construction of about 13 miles of new active transportation infrastructure, consisting of 10-foot multi-use trails and 10-foot side paths that will improve access to jobs in the industrial district, health care facilities, schools, Arkansas Tech University, shopping and recreation in Russellville.
Campbell noted that Jonesboro was notified it failed to win the RAISE grant on the same day DOT announced the city had been awarded $1 million to modernize its bus fleet for public transit.
“All the grants you get turned down for don’t matter, it’s the ones you get,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.