JONESBORO — Two Jonesboro police officers noticed a man ordering food at Chick-fil-A, 1800 Red Wolf Blvd., on Thursday morning and knew something wasn’t right.
Officers Bruce Wright and Corey Obregon heard the man telling the cashier that he was in law enforcement. The officers recognized the man as being a former jailer at the Craighead County Detention Center.
The 42-year-old man is being investigated by law enforcement officials.
The cost of the meal was listed at $14.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 27-year-old Jonesboro man told police Thursday night that someone broke into his 2009 Ford F-150, valued at $12,000, and stole it and its contents from the 2000 block of Rosemond Avenue. Inside the truck was a SCCY 9 mm pistol, valued at $400, sub amplifiers, valued at $2,000, a crow bow, valued at $1,000, a compound bow, valued at $662 and $250 in cash.
The manager of the Sonic restaurant, 1215 E. Johnson Ave., told police Friday morning that she was robbed at gunpoint at about 6:45 a.m. The robber got away with $49.
A Jonesboro woman reported Thursday afternoon that her credit card number was used to make $50.97 in purchases. The woman lives in the 5500 block of East Johnson Avenue.
An 18-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he scratched the neck of a nurse at St. Bernards Behavioral Health, 2712 E. Johnson Ave. The suspect is being held on suspicion of second-degree battery on a medical technician.
