JONESBORO — A grand opening was held this week for the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) lounge at Arkansas State University.

A-State Chancellor Todd Shields said this new space, located on the second floor of the Carl Reng Student Union, has promise to become a place of belonging, camaraderie and community.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.