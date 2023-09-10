JONESBORO — A grand opening was held this week for the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) lounge at Arkansas State University.
A-State Chancellor Todd Shields said this new space, located on the second floor of the Carl Reng Student Union, has promise to become a place of belonging, camaraderie and community.
“I’m always excited to see positive change, but we must remember that we are here as active participants as well, shaping the future of our campus and our region. This space represents our collective efforts to ensure we encourage unity, diversity and belonging,” said Shields.
Representatives from the fraternities and sororities that make up the NPHC were on hand to cut the ribbon to formally open the lounge, including Alpha Phi Alpha, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi, Delta Sigma Theta, Phi Beta Sigma, Zeta Phi Beta, Sigma Gamma Rho and Iota Phi Theta.
“The NPHC has long promoted academic excellence, leadership and service and has worked tirelessly to build bridges, break barriers and uplift everyone. And now this space will serve as a physical embodiment of those values,” continued Shields.
Senior computer and information technology major Diamond Watson of Wheatley is the 2023-24 president of the NPHC executive council.
“The divine nine organizations are cultivated from a rich history of providing unity and economic empowerment through and by the members to foster better relations and connections for the African American and minority communities and the pursuit of bringing about social change,” said Watson.
She said the lounge will also serve as a place for members to socialize, study and have meetings, but also a home in the heart of campus that is available for use anytime.
“This is definitely history in the making. This is a great place for us all to mix and mingle and be unified in one shared space,” Watson added.
“My hope is that this will be a place where ideas will flourish, friendships will be forged, memories will be made, collaborations will create growth, conversations will produce change, and belonging will demonstrate value,” said Shields.
Four of the fraternities and sororities that make up the NPHC are celebrating their 50th anniversaries this fall, which includes Alpha Kappa Alpha, Alpha Phi Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta and Omega Psi Phi.
“It’s definitely going to mean something to future generations to come. It’s important because we learn from our alumni. We don’t know everything. I don’t know everything. I’m growing every day and it’s definitely good to learn from people who’ve been through what we’re going through,” Watson concluded.
The lounge is open from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. daily.
