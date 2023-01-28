JONESBORO — After a threat involving Nettleton High School and Nettleton Junior High School was made on social media Friday morning, many parents rushed to pick up their students from both campuses in Jonesboro.
Nettleton Public Schools made a post on Facebook early Friday which read: “Nettleton Public Schools is aware of a possible threat that circulated on social media involving Nettleton High School and Nettleton Junior High School.”
The post also said that the JPD’s Criminal Investigation Division, Nettleton SROs and NPS administration were investigating the incident, and additional safety precautions were in place at both of the Nettleton campuses.
NPS Assistant Superintendent Dr. Lacy Baker said on Friday that the school was made aware of the social media post earlier that morning, so the school’s security team, administration and JPD officers were all looking into the issue.
As the morning progressed, rumor of a lockdown began; however Baker said there was never a lockdown although they to had heard the rumor.
“We had such a large number of parents coming to pick up their kids that it appeared that way, but no. There was no lockdown,” Baker said.
JPD Information Office Sally Smith confirmed on Friday that there had been a report of a threat on social media, and the JPD’s Criminal Investigation Division was investigating.
She also noted that the JPD had increased presences at the schools due to the online threats.
