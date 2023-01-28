230128-JS-nettleton-scare-photo-nz

Parents’ cars line up to pick up children as they slowly make their way around a Jonesboro Police Deportment patrol car parked in front of Nettleton Junior High School on Friday morning after a possible threat circulated on social media involving Nettleton High School and Nettleton Junior High School in Jonesboro.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — After a threat involving Nettleton High School and Nettleton Junior High School was made on social media Friday morning, many parents rushed to pick up their students from both campuses in Jonesboro.

Nettleton Public Schools made a post on Facebook early Friday which read: “Nettleton Public Schools is aware of a possible threat that circulated on social media involving Nettleton High School and Nettleton Junior High School.”