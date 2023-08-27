NSF awards $925,711 to study effects of climate warming on biodiversity

The National Science Foundation awarded $925,711 to Adam Siepielski, associate professor of biological sciences at the University of Arkansas, to support experiments on freshwater damselflies and gain more insight into the effect of climate change on biodiversity.

FAYETTEVILLE — As the hottest summer in human memory continues to smash records, it’s becoming increasingly clear that climate warming is going to get worse before it gets better. Understanding and anticipating its consequences, whether it’s accelerating fish dieoffs or threatening rice yields, will be imperative.

To gain more insight into the effect of climate change on biodiversity, the National Science Foundation awarded $925,711 to Adam Siepielski, associate professor of biological sciences at the University of Arkansas. The grant will be used to support experiments on freshwater damselflies to develop an understanding of how climate warming affects trade-offs between competition and predation.