JONESBORO — The number of inmates testing positive for COVID-19 rose to 17 on Thursday as numbers of new cases across the state continued to surge.
Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said a COVID vaccination clinic will be held today at the detention center starting at 8 a.m. for inmates and Sheriff’s Office personnel.
Boyd said Thursday that Turn Key Health, which is an Oklahoma-based business, provides health care services at the jail and will begin testing all inmates. He said that at some point all personnel at the Sheriff’s Office will be tested.
Turn Key provides medical care at eight detention centers in Arkansas, including Greene County, Boyd said.
New inmates are quarantined as soon as they enter the jail, he said.
The safest quarantine period is 14 days, but guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta recommend a 10-day quarantine for those with a positive exposure or seven days for an asymptomatic person with a negative test result.
In-person visitation and volunteer services at the detention center have been canceled until further notice, Boyd said.
At the Jonesboro Police Department, there is a report that 10 officers are in quarantine because of COVID contact.
In Craighead County, the state Health Department said 275 active cases were reported Wednesday, up from 261 on Tuesday. New cases increased Wednesday by 34 cases from the day before. Only 27.4 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Statewide on Wednesday, the Department of Health said COVID-19 cases increased by 1,309 to 360,258 since the pandemic began. COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 41 to 647, and deaths increased by seven to 5,977.
Only 35 percent of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated, the Health Department announced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.