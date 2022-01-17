JONESBORO — Local facilities are doing their best to keep their residents safe and keep visitation open as COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities and nursing homes spike due to the Omicron surge nationwide.
Brian Rega, St. Bernards’ director of senior services and housing, said on Monday that visitations are not being restricted at its facilities at the moment, but they are prepared to restrict them if necessary.
He said St. Bernards had to close the doors to its facilities the last time the numbers spiked in 2020, and he doesn’t want to see that happen again because the isolation was unbearable. He noted that some residents stayed, while others moved back with their families.
“Sadly the isolation proved too much for some who just seemed to give up,” Rega said.
He noted that Arkansas Act 311 or the “no patient left behind” act states that residents or patients can still have visitation from family members and friends and are to be given compassionate care. Noting that this helps to ensure residents don’t feel abandoned.
“Our ability to remain open without restrictions depends heavily on the cooperation of the public,” Rega said. “Stay home if you show symptoms. Visitors will be asked to leave, or we will have to close the doors if visitors cannot respect the rules and regulations.”
He noted that the hospitals long-term care and senior living care facilities were closed for over a year and were able to reopen in August.
“People didn’t want to cooperate at first, and so we had to close again for a month,” Rega said.
He said the facilities will be watching the numbers closely, adding that they are taking both residents’ and staff members’ temperatures everyday, as well as requiring masks outside of the residents apartments.
Rega said they have no cases at St. Benards Village at the moment thanks to sanitizing, masks and social distancing. He said they want to keep it that way, noting that, “If you have one case, then you will soon have a dozen.”
He also stated that all residents at the facility have been completely vaccinated and boosted with the acceptation of two residents.
“That’s really good with more than 250 residents,” he said.
Rega said those who visit long-term care facilities should take precautions due to the high rate of cases in the community.
“Wear your masks to protect the residents and yourselves, as well,” he urged.
Mitchell Nail, St. Bernards media relations manager, said that more then 85 percent of hospitalizations have been unvaccinated patients.
The Arkansas Department of Health website reported the number of active cases on Tuesday, Jan. 11, in the following local nursing homes as:
St. Benard’s Villa – ALF had 0 active residents and 2 active staff.
Morningside of Jonesboro / The Bungalows at Jonesboro – ALF had 0 active residents and 3 active staff.
Craighead Nursing Center had 6 active residents and 18 active staff.
The Springs of Jonesboro / Jonesboro Wellness, LLC had 27 active residents and 24 active staff.
A new COVID-19 report showing the spike in cases across long term care facilities and nursing homes is in direct correlation to the surge in the omicron variant cases in communities, according to a press release by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL).
Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of the AHCA/NCAL, said, “As soon as news of Omicron broke in December, we were very concerned this variant would lead to a surge of cases in the U.S. and therefore, an increase in cases in nursing homes and unfortunately it has. We urged members of the public to help us protect our nation’s seniors ahead of the holiday season, and we reiterate that plea today. Help support our front-line caregivers and safeguard our most vulnerable by getting vaccinated, boosted and masked.”
In Arkansas the current vaccination rate for adults 18 – 64 is at 57 percent and 79 percent for adults 65 and older. The long-term care and nursing home facilities across the state have an 84 percent vaccination rate for staff and an 88 percent vaccination rate for residents.
Rachel Bunch executive director of the Arkansas Health Care Association (AHCA) said in the press release, “We know the omicron variant is three times more contagious than previous variants, and for this reason we are seeing a rise in cases. Our healthcare workers and staff recognize that the vaccine is one of the most effective ways to protect themselves, our staff and our residents against the virus.”
She added, “While there is more work to do, our facilities have been community leaders in vaccination efforts. We know this has been a long road, but we are proud to see our staff continually show up 24 hours a day, seven days a week to care for their residents and support each other.”
According to a national report issued on Jan. 12 by the AHCA/NCAL, the weekly number of cases on Dec. 19, 2021, was 4,361 in residents and 5,919 in staff, compared to the weekly number of cases on Jan. 9, 2022, which was 32,061 in residents and 57,243 in staff. The report also stated that as of Jan. 2, 87.3 percent of residents are fully vaccinated and 61.9 percent have received their booster shots.
While COVID-19 related deaths among nursing home residents have increased in recent weeks to 645 for the week ending Jan. 9, the rate of deaths is 10 times less than the week of Dec. 20, 2020, which was 6,219. This is thanks to the high vaccination and booster rates among residents, according to the press release.
“AHCA fully supports visitation with family members and loved ones,” added Bunch.
Dr. David Gifford, MD, MPH, chief medical officer at AHCA/NCAL also said in the press release, “We cannot weather this storm alone. We’re extremely concerned how this surge will impact our already dire labor crisis as caregivers must isolate if they test positive. Staffing shortages impact access to care for our vulnerable residents and impede our ability to help overwhelmed hospitals.”
The nursing home workforce is already experiencing a historic workforce shortage nationwide, with 234,000 less caregivers than when the pandemic began – which is a 15 percent reduction.
Commented