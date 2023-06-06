230606-JS-Dobyns-scholar-photo

Whitlow

POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College has announced that the 2023 Sheila K. (Adams) Dobyns Nursing Scholarship has been awarded to Emmalee Reese Whitlow of Pocahontas.

Emmalee is the daughter of Dena and Scott Whitlow and is a 2021 graduate of Sloan-Hendrix High School.