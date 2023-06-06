POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College has announced that the 2023 Sheila K. (Adams) Dobyns Nursing Scholarship has been awarded to Emmalee Reese Whitlow of Pocahontas.
Emmalee is the daughter of Dena and Scott Whitlow and is a 2021 graduate of Sloan-Hendrix High School.
She is seeking a nursing degree from BRTC.
The Shelia K. (Adams) Dobyns Scholarship is awarded to a Sloan-Hendrix graduating senior pursuing a degree in nursing from BRTC.
The scholarship is provided by A & D Propane, Inc., in honor of Sheila K. (Adams) Dobyns who was a 1985 graduate of Oak Ridge Central High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.