JONESBORO — Students at Nettleton Virtual Academy will have the chance to participate in the school’s first virtual science fair on Friday.
NVA facilitator Courtney Speer said on Monday that Nettleton has taken the initiative this school year to have its own virtual school for students served by the district.
“We want the same experiences for them as on-site learners,” Speer said, “so our third through sixth math and science teacher, Madison Purtteman, championed providing the opportunity to compete in a science fair.”
Nettleton Virtual Academy’s inaugural hybrid science fair will be open to NVA students in grades kindergarten through sixth and in-person, recorded and live virtual projects will be displayed for viewing and judging on Friday at the Nettleton Virtual Academy Hub at 2305 Promise Lane in Jonesboro.
“All students in third through sixth grade receive a science grade for the various elements that form the science fair,” Speer said. “Multiple times each week, they have dedicated live class time to work on these projects and have discussions with their classmates and teacher.”
Speer also said that all students in kindergarten through second grade had the option to participate, and they have had several families take advantage of that opportunity.
“We have an incredible colleague, Patsey Rook, the district family engagement coordinator, who has provided necessary items for students to set up their experiments and create their project boards,” Speer said.
Students who want to participate remotely will have two options; they will record themselves presenting or tune into the live stream and present virtually, Speer said, adding that those who choose to come onsite are welcome to do so on Friday.
“In addition, all project boards will be onsite on Friday for the community members who have been invited as guest judges to review their projects and select winners from a rubric that was provided at the beginning of the unit,” Speer said. “This rubric presented by Mrs. Purtteman follows all the guidelines and rules to be able to compete at larger events such as Arkansas State University’s Regional Science Fair. She has had her students participate in the science fair for several years, and we love seeing what the students investigate.”
For more information, contact the school at 870-910-7830 or via email at virtaul@nettletonschools.net.
