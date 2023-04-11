JONESBORO — New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University students gathered to watch as their peers shaved their heads, all to help children with cancer.
During the Student Osteopathic Medical Association (SOMA) led event, NYITCOM at A-State students came together on Wednesday afternoon to raise money for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which supports childhood cancer research.
The “Shave to Save” event also featured a ping pong tournament and silent auction in the Red Wolf Center at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
Casey Pearce, NYITCOM at A-State director of external relations and marketing, said on Wednesday that he was proud of what their students were doing.
“Each spring, they hold a number of fundraisers to raise support the St. Baldrick’s Foundation,” Pearce said, noting that a number of osteopathic medical schools across the country support SOMA and the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.
“The event is all student driven,” he said. “It is great to see them come together to do the event and we support them however we can.”
Marie Fong, national SOMA liaison officer for 2022-23, said the event was not only to raise money for kids with cancer but to celebrate reaching their $3,000 fundraising goal.
The event started in 2017, however they were forced to skip it 2020 due to COVID, Fong said, noting that they held it virtually in 2021 and finally live and in-person again last year.
“We are hoping to expand it next year by adding sponsorships and incorporating local businesses,” Fong continued.
She said the majority of this year’s total has been raised since February.
Angelica Maiers, national SOMA liaison officer for 2023-24, also noted that the top fundraiser this year had been NYITCOM at A-State SOMA student Veronica Perez, had raised over $500 herself and was also one of the few girls brave enough to get her head shaved.
Fong explained that participants had promised to shave their head or donate 10 inches of their own hair when the goal was met.
According to Maiers, of the 14 hair participants, there were 10 “shavees,” including three girls and seven boys, and four participants who were donating, including three girls and one boy.
Volunteer Jennifer Bond, a stylist at Vue Salon and Spa in Jonesboro, was there to preform the cuts.
The ping pong tournament was also a huge success this year, with several participants, Maiers said, noting the prizes for the tournament included gift cards from Shadrachs Coffee and Gearhead, as well as a Story Coffee House gift bag.
A silent auction with 11 different items to bid on was also held to raise money for the cause.
According to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation website, research offers hope for kids with cancer, but donations to find cures have been down since 2020.
The foundation is a volunteer-driven charity that funds more in childhood cancer research grants than any organization except the U.S. government.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.