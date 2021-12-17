JONESBORO — The New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University made a special donation to the Jonesboro Police Department last week in honor of Student Doctor Jarrett Nunez, who passed away in September.
Nunez worked as an emergency department nurse before attending medical school and was pursuing a career as an emergency medicine physician. Last Wednesday, NYITCOM at A-State donated 40 bleeding control kits to the JPD Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team. The kits will be used to perform the work Nunez felt called to do.
“Jarrett was an incredible young man who was extremely passionate about helping those who needed it most,” said Dr. Shane Speights, dean of NYITCOM at A-State. “At the time of his passing, he was in the middle of an emergency medicine rotation, and he’d recently told his mother that he’d found his calling in the specialty. We thought it would be a great way to honor him by providing some much-needed supplies that will help the JPD SWAT team deliver emergency care.”
Each year, the JPD SWAT team conducts “Stop the Bleed” training with NYITCOM at A-State to help third-year medical students gain the ability to recognize life-threatening bleeding and act quickly and effectively to control bleeding. Nunez was among the students that participated in the most recent training in July.
Bleeding Control Kits contain critical life-saving medical supplies to treat severe bleeding wounds as a result of gunshot or other major bleeding injuries. The kits contain items such as pressure bandages, tourniquets, quick clot and chest seals. One kit can treat up to five victims.
“Since student doctor Nunez’s calling was saving lives, I am humbled that NYITCOM would make this donation in his honor,” Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver said. “The tragedy of his loss will lead to saved lives in Jonesboro, and I hope that brings at least some measure of solace to his loved ones.”
