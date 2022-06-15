JONESBORO — Logan Meurer, a third-year medical student at New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University, was one of only 23 students nationally to win the Distinguished Medical Student Award from the College of American Pathologists (CAP).
According to a press release from New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYITCOM) on Wednesday, CAP honors a small number of medical students every year in recognition of their outstanding achievement, great aptitude or great interest in pathology.
Casey Pearce, director of external relations and marketing for New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University, expressed pride in Meurer for earning the national recognition.
“Logan is the first student not only to be nominated but also the first student to receive the award from our NYIT Arkansas campus,” Pearce said on Wednesday.
According to CAP, the award “intentionally elevates the specialty of pathology by leveraging pathologist involvement in medical students’ training through interactions with them prior to and during the selection process.”
Meurer, a native of Lake City, earned his undergraduate degree from Arkansas State University. As part of the recognition, he was presented with a certificate and a $250 monetary award.
Meurer said that consideration for the award requires a faculty nomination, so when Dr. Maria Plummer, an associate professor in NYITCOM’s Department of Clinical Specialties and a board-certified pathologist, came to him and told him that she wanted to nominate him for it, it was a big honor.
Plummer said that Meurer, was very deserving of the award.
“In the 14 years that I have been at NYITCOM, we have had a number of students match into pathology residencies, but there have been few that have shown an interest in the field to the degree that Student Doctor Meurer has,” Plummer said, who is a fellow of the College of American Pathologists.
“He is an impressive young man and I really appreciate his passion for pathology,” she said. “Logan is very deserving of this recognition, and I’m thrilled to see him receive it.”
Meurer said that CAP is the main organization for the field of pathology, so to be recognized was a privilege.
Meurer is currently participating in NYITCOM’s Academic Scholars program, which allows students to step away from clinical rotations to spend a year teaching and performing research while earning a Master of Academic Medicine degree. He plans to pursue a career in pathology upon completion of medical school.
Meurer said even though pathology isn’t as well known as other medical professions, he would like to encourage others to explore the field. He noted that it is an important medical specialty and an important part of medical technology because it deals with the research and laboratory aspect of medicine that helps other medical providers reach their diagnoses.
