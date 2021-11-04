JONESBORO — Even New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University is offering pediatric doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and has immediate availability at the NYITCOM Medical Clinic, the medical school announced Thursday.
All individuals age 5 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine following a unanimous vote from the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Tuesday evening that allows shots for children in the 5-11 age group.
The NYITCOM Medical Clinic is located at 333B Red Wolves Boulevard in Jonesboro, just south of Centennial Bank Stadium on the east side of the Arkansas State University campus. NYITCOM accepts ARKids, Medicaid and most insurance plans. Appointments can be made by calling 870-972-2054.
“We’re very pleased at this announcement, and we’re glad to have the opportunity to provide these crucial vaccinations to those in the newly-approved age groups,” said Dr. Steven Lewis, medical director of the NYITCOM Medical Clinic. “I highly recommend that everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated do so. It’s a tremendous step forward in this fight against this awful virus.”
Children in the newly-approved age groups will receive a smaller dose than the one offered to adults. The children’s vaccine is 10 micrograms, while the adult and adolescent vaccine is a 30-microgram dose. In clinical trials, Pfizer’s vaccine for kids proved highly effective at triggering antibodies to COVID-19, and it showed more than 90 percent efficacy at blocking symptomatic disease.
“The data continues to show that these vaccines are safe and effective,” said Dr. Shane Speights, dean of NYITCOM at A-State and a practicing family physician. “I highly encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
For more information, please contact Casey Pearce at cpearce@nyit.edu or 870-882-9954.
