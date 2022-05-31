JONESBORO — Local high school students have been given the unique opportunity to participate in two different New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYITCOM) summer research programs, known as Project H.E.A.R.T. and the SHARE program, this summer at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
Director of External Relations & Marketing at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University Casey Pearce said last week that Project H.E.A.R.T. (Health Education, Advocacy, Reflection, and Training) and the SHARE (Summer Health Academy for Research Exploration) program are the two summer outreach programs the NYITCOM does for high school students.
“They have a very similar focus with just a bit of a different scope,” Pearce said. “SHARE is over the course of the summer while Project H.E.A.R.T. is condensed to a few days. Both are designed to expose high school students to career options in STEMM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math and Medicine) but specifically toward healthcare so they’ll be aware of options and learn what it takes to obtain a position.”
“Pipeline programs like these are extremely important for us as they’re an opportunity to get students thinking about STEMM careers well before they reach college,” he said.
The Jonesboro-area high school students selected to participate in the Summer Health Academy for Research Exploration (SHARE) program by NYITCOM at A-State will participate in eight weeks of intense laboratory exposure along with career and professional development experiences through the SHARE program.
SHARE, which will run from June 6 to August 5, is designed to increase the students’ chances of navigating the academic pipeline towards a STEMM or professional degree.
The seven students are Emalee Gillean, Jakayla Scott, Jason Smith and Keona Harris of Nettleton High School, along with Abril De La Rosa, Anahi Garcia Valdez, and Madison Russell of Jonesboro High School.
Director of the SHARE Program and an Associate Professor at NYITCOM at A-State Troy Camarata said in a press release last week that the goal of the SHARE program aligns well with the institutional mission to foster interests in science in young people.
Camarata said, “The SHARE program is designed to provide very practical, hands-on learning opportunities that will be extremely beneficial and enjoyable for high school students aspiring toward STEMM careers.”
The SHARE program is open to Arkansas high school students from backgrounds that are under-represented in the STEMM areas and students chosen to participate in SHARE receive a stipend through funding provided by a Project SEED grant from the American Chemical Society (ACS).
According to the ACS website, Project SEED’s mission is to provide sustained STEM research, learning and growth opportunities for high school students with diverse identities and socioeconomic backgrounds so they can be empowered to advance and enrich the chemical science enterprise.
“There are often financial barriers that keep students from participating in educational and career development programs like SHARE because many students need to get summer jobs,” Camarata said. “We are grateful to the American Chemical Society for helping eliminate that obstacle by giving these students a chance to earn a little money while enjoying a great experience.”
SHARE participants will be mentored by NYITCOM and Arkansas State University faculty members, as well as receiving weekly presentations from professionals who work in STEMM fields.
“The interactive laboratory sessions provide the students with exposure to environmental health, physiology, neuroscience, genetics, computer programing, and clinical laboratory science,” according to the press release from NYITCOM at A-State.
The students also receive career counseling and learn about the college admission process from A-State and NYITCOM staff, as well as mentors who also help the students enter major science competitions. The mentor relationships continue beyond the conclusion of the summer.
The SHARE program was founded by Assistant Dean of Research and Publications Rajendram Rajnarayanan in 2019 and is now directed by Camarata with the help of Assistant Director of Research Education Clint Iadanza.
However the SHARE program is only one of the two annual summer programs at NYITCOM, Project H.E.A.R.T., which will be held from June 13-16 on the A-State campus, is the other.
The schedule for Project H.E.A.R.T. will includes activities such as: anatomy labs (which will include bovine heart dissection), a suture clinic, a nursing and health professions tour, basic life support training, a first aid kit project and a graduation lunch.
According to another release from NYITCOM, Project H.E.A.R.T. serves to further NYITCOM at A-State’s mission to develop students for service in Arkansas and the Delta region.
There is no cost to the student to attend the program, however application is required in advance.
This years cut off was in April and the interested participants had to submit a personal statement with their application.
NYITCOM Director of Pipeline Programs and Project H.E.A.R.T. Director Brent Owens said that the program is a one-of-a-kind experience that can open doors to enlighten students about future career opportunities in health care and to the overall well-being of their community.
“We are really excited to have the students back on campus this summer after holding the event virtually the last two years,” Owens said.
Project H.E.A.R.T. gives students a chance to learn about healthcare and higher education while participating in fun educational activities as campers learn about a day in the life of a medical student.
The students will tour two of the biggest hospitals in Northeast Arkansas, NEA Baptist Hospital and St. Bernards Medical Center, where they learn about the many different medical professionals that play a role in delivering healthcare.
Students will also hear from A-tate faculty, who will give them an overview of how to prepare for college and some of the career paths available to them.
NYITCOM medical students will serve as counselors for Project H.E.A.R.T. students who will be entering the 11th or 12th grade in August.
Established in 2016, NYITCOM at A-State is dedicated to the mission of meeting the need for more physicians in this medically-underserved area.
For more information visit nyit.edu/arkansas.
