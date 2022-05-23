JONESBORO — New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University will celebrate its Class of 2022 with a commencement and hooding ceremony on Wednesday at the Arkansas State University Fowler Center.
The ceremony will recognize 108 medical students who have completed their Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree. The NYITCOM at A-State Class of 2022 arrived in Jonesboro in 2018 as the college’s third class on the Arkansas campus.
“We’re thrilled to be able to honor our Class of 2022 and celebrate their tremendous achievements,” said Shane Speights, D.O., dean of NYITCOM at A-State. “This group experienced a number of unique challenges as their final two years of medical school took place during a pandemic. They persevered and worked incredibly hard to complete their medical degrees, and we just couldn’t be prouder of them.”
NYITCOM at A-State’s founding dean Barbara Ross-Lee, D.O., and American Osteopathic Association President Joseph A. Giaimo, D.O. are among featured commencement speakers. Jonesboro native Amor Rivera, president of the Class of 2022, will also address her classmates during the ceremony.
In addition to the students earning their D.O. degree, NYITCOM will also recognize 13 graduates of its Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences program at Wednesday’s ceremony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.