JONESBORO — Medical students at New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University (NYITCOM at A-State) had a lot to celebrate on Friday morning, as did the school itself.
According to a press release, NYITCOM was one of several medical schools across the country to celebrate Match Day, an annual event through which medical school graduates learn where they’ll perform their post-graduate residency.
During the matching event, student doctors gathered with their families and NYITCOM at A-State faculty and staff at the Red Wolf Convention Center at Embassy Suites, where they collectively opened envelopes with their placement.
The school was established to train medical students to help address a growing physician shortage in Arkansas and the Mississippi Delta region.
This year, 63 percent of it’s NYITCOM at A-State graduates were placed into programs that will keep them in Arkansas, a targeted-Delta state, or a state contiguous to Arkansas.
In addition, 75 percent of it’s students matched into primary care positions, including 30 percent in internal medicine, 25 percent in family medicine and 18 percent who will specialize in psychiatry, pediatrics or obstetrics/gynecology.
The percentage of medical students choosing family medicine was an achievement in itself as NYITCOM at A-State almost doubled the national average among medical schools of 12.6 percent in the specialty.
Shane Speights, D.O., dean of NYITCOM at AState, said that the most significant needs in the state and region are in those front-line specialties.
“Front-line physicians are those physicians that provide that valuable, initial assessment and care to the citizens of our state.” Speights said. “We place an emphasis on those specialties, and it’s fantastic to see so many of our students pursue those fields.”
This matching is extremely important as upon the completion of medical school, physicians must complete a three to seven year residency, depending on the specialty, in order to obtain their license to practice medicine in the United States.
“It’s incredibly exciting,” Speights said, “It speaks to the continual hard work these future physicians have done to not only complete medical school, but to make themselves highly-qualified candidates for residency programs throughout the state, region and country. I can’t say enough about how proud I am of these students. Likewise, it also speaks to the dedication and commitment of the faculty and staff at our medical school.”
Casey Pearce, NYITCOM at A-State director of external relations and marketing, agreed on Friday, noting that the school had a 100 percent match rate again this year.
The Class of 2023 is the fourth class for the Jonesboro-based medical school, which opened in 2016, and every student who has graduated from NYITCOM at A-State has earned post-graduate placement.
