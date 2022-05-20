JONESBORO
Labor and delivery can be scary and having someone there to keep everyone calm is important, that is why obstetrics (OB) nurses are the unsung heroes for so many families.
With several years of experience under their belts, Sasha Osment, RN in labor and delivery for 28 years at St. Bernards Healthcare, and Erin Weeks, nurse educator and RN in labor and delivery for 10 years at NEA Baptist Hospital, share their stories about life in the OB.
According to the registered nursing website, an OB nurse is a registered nurse who helps care for female patients during pregnancy, labor and childbirth.
Osment said that she knew in nursing school that she wanted to be an OB nurse.
“I have always lived in Jonesboro,” Osment said, “and I have always loved the thought of helping people have their babies. So after graduating from Arkansas State University with my RN, I knew I wanted to work here at St. Bernards.”
Osment started her dream job in the OB at St. Bernards in March of 1994, when she was just 21 years old.
Osment is the only one in her family in the nursing profession, with the exception of her youngest daughter who is in nursing school, and she said she loves it.
Weeks, who has been an OB nurse for 10 years at NEA Baptist, also emphasized the important role of being an OB nurse and bringing new life into the world, as well as the ever changing and evolving labor and delivery profession.
Like Osment, Weeks started in the OB straight out of nursing school with a BSN from Arkansas State University in 2012, however she did not always want to be a nurse.
In fact, nursing was her second career. Weeks previously earned a degree in business finance from the University of Central Arkansas, a career she worked in for several years.
She said that she has always worked in customer service, so nursing just seemed right for her.
“I didn’t even know what type of nurse I wanted to be,” she admitted. “But then I had Debra Walden (retired A-State professor of nursing) as an instructor. She was amazing and captivating. After watching and learning from her, I realized that this is what I wanted to do.”
Osment worked as a nurse in Paragould for the first seven or eight months of her career while she waited to get on at St. Bernards.
“It was hard to get into the OB,” she said, “but I knew that I wanted to be an OB nurse at St. Bernards.”
In fact, she was born St. Bernards, as well, she laughed, noting that she and her husband, Scott Osment, have been married for 20 years and all six of their children were born there, along with four out of their five grandchildren. She said it just seems appropriate to be able to help others through her work at St. Bernards too.
Weeks admits that being lucky enough to get to actually start in the OB at NEA Baptist was amazing because she too said that it is hard to get into the OB straight out of nursing school.
“It has led to wonderful opportunities,” she said, noting that she also gets to do OB unit education to help train nurses.
With most of the rooms staying full, Osment said that they average about six babies being born a day at St. Bernards and 120 to 160 babies per month, so there is no telling how many babies she has helped deliver, but it would be close to 40,000.
“I think the most was 172 babies in one month,” she laughed, noting that she has helped deliver so many babies that people will stop her in the store and thank her for all she did for them and how much they appreciated it.
Osment laughed that there is nothing like delivering babies of babies that she once delivered.
Weeks said she has helped in the deliveries of thousands of babies over the years, but the main reason she loves being an OB nurse is because of the unique family experience, which she can appreciate being a mother herself.
“No matter how many times you see a baby being born, it is still amazing every time. Plus, we are helping mothers through a crucial time in their lives and helping to educate them,” she smiled proudly.
Osment said things have changed a lot over the years.
“When I started we didn’t have computers and everything was done on paper with clipboards,” she said, noting that there wasn’t much help when they transitioned to computer, so they had to figure a lot out.
“And it is still constantly changing, it is all on computer now,” she said, “and there is so much more charting that has been added.”
“Although the actual delivery part is still pretty much the same,” Osment said. “Even back then we monitored the patients just as much, but now we have alerts that pop up everywhere on the computer screens.”
Weeks agreed that obstetrics is an ever-changing field.
“It has changed so drastically over the last 10 years that I have been here,” Weeks said, noting that there are a lot more safety regulations and procedures such as the quantification of blood loss, which is an objective measurement that is recommended for the early identification of hemorrhage for all births, and the continual monitoring of blood pressure.”
Osment said that Labor and Delivery has been on the fifth floor at St. Bernards the whole time that she has worked there, noting some of the phases that the department has gone through including the “at home” phase with carpets, comforters and armoires.
“Everything was a dusty mauve and blue,” she laughed, “It was such a pain. We had to fold the comforters after the families saw them and then put them away in the armoires. And don’t even get me started on the carpets ... Can you imagine what it was like to have to constantly clean those carpets?”
She said that now they are with the patients throughout the entire process.
Osment said that they once had different positions throughout the OB, such as nurses in the nursery to help take care of the babies and nuns to rock the babies.
“Now the babies stay with their mothers, and the nurses do those jobs also,” she said. “We now don’t even need a surgery crew because we do that too.”
Weeks said that she likes that all the maternity units at NEA Baptist are now Labor, Delivery, Recovery, Postpartum (LDRP) units, as well, which means they are all maternity units designed for family-centered care in which women in labor and their families complete the normal childbearing experiences in one homelike room and the baby remains in the room with their mom.
Osment said she still prefers OB because it is natural, pointing out that even the blood is a natural part of delivery.
“There is just something special about being able to help mothers with their breathing and pushing,” she said. “The excitement of having this new little baby is sweet and very precious.”
“Everybody has a story and to be part of that story is kind of cool,” Osment boasted. “It never gets old and every birth is different, so it definitely keeps you on your toes.”
“I have seen doctors come and go and retire,” Osment said, noting that doctors have had to adapt a lot too, from protocols to procedures.
“It just constantly changing,” she reiterated. “but always worth the effort and to just be able to help someone have an incredible experience. We want them to have a great birth and we stand as advocates for our patients.”
She shared about some her more stressful times in the OB over the years, such as throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the events of 9/11, and how important it was to keep the patients calm no matter what.
With COVID, she said they have had to help people Facetime due to visitor restrictions.
“During 9/11 it was crazy but we had to stay focused, smile and try to keep the mothers happy and calm,” Osment said.
Weeks too has seen her share of stress in the OB after working throughout the pandemic, but feels that things are finally getting back to some type of normalcy.
“After COVID, its been a long couple years,” Weeks sighed. “But I have hope that things are finally getting back to more normalcy. The healthcare profession has experienced a lot as a whole.”
“You just have to stay calm and be able to react quickly no matter what,” she added.
“Being an OB nurse is something you never forget,” Weeks said. “I get to help families, plus work with amazing nurses who are extremely skilled like Debbie McDaniel, and a great group of doctors.”
Osment said the most important part of the job is not letting anything else overshadow the family’s important day.
“You learn how to put up a facade and not let the parents see you stressing,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if you are in your own head about something happening in the world or just stressing about something in your own life. It is your job to calm the parents and to keep them from becoming overwhelmed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.