JONESBORO — Unless the City of Jonesboro changes its mind, a trial is set for Oct. 5 against a defendant in the July 10 incident at the Midnight Rodeo, 2801 Fair Park Blvd.

Blake Arnoult, 21, of Fayetteville, faces charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.

jschratz@jonesborosun.com