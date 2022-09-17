JONESBORO — Unless the City of Jonesboro changes its mind, a trial is set for Oct. 5 against a defendant in the July 10 incident at the Midnight Rodeo, 2801 Fair Park Blvd.
Blake Arnoult, 21, of Fayetteville, faces charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
The incident was captured in a video taken by an on-looker. Jonesboro police officer Joseph Harris is seen slamming Nicolas Silva, 21, of Jonesboro, to the parking lot pavement outside of the private club.
Charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct against Silva were dropped at the request of the department, according to Carol Duncan, Jonesboro city attorney.
According to a JPD incident report, several JPD officers were in the parking lot at Midnight Rodeo around closing time when two groups of people began arguing.
Arnoult came out of the club and began arguing with others in the parking lot. Friends of Arnoult told officers they would take him home.
In his narrative of the incident, Harris wrote, “I then saw Arnoult still in the parking lot cursing at a loud volume and taking his shirt off.
“Arnoult’s friends were having trouble getting him to their car. I then advised officers to place Arnoult into handcuffs.”
Harris said Silva was standing near officers asking what Arnoult was being arrested for.
“I kept advising Arrestee No. 2 (Silva) that it was none of his business and he needed to walk away,” Harris wrote. “... I then informed Silva to place his hands behind his back. When I grabbed Silva, he tried to pull away from me.
“I then took Silva to the ground. Once on the ground, I ordered Silva to place his hands behind his back again. Silva again refused and stated he couldn’t because I wouldn’t let him.
The video of the incident, obtained by NEA Report, shows Harris slamming Silva onto the parking lot face down. Harris is shown kneeling on Silva’s left arm arm, preventing him from placing it behind his back.
Harris was suspended for two days without pay over the incident following a disciplinary report made by Lt. Lyle Waterworth. Harris failed to turn his body cam on, as is required by JPD policy.
Waterworth wrote in his report, “My recommendations are that you attend a de-escalation training, some advanced training dealing with the use of force, that your off-duty employment be limited to non-club bar establishments, and that you have a mentor officer assigned to you.
“A copy of this will be forwarded to the office of professional standards for further review.”
Eventually, Silva was able to place his left hand behind his back and he was taken into custody.
Mark Rees, Arnoult’s attorney, said Thursday he hopes Duncan will drop the charges against his client.
“It was somewhat related to Mr. Silva’s case,” said Rees, who also represented Silva. “I don’t know where it’ll go. Cases like this are hard to get resolved.”
Rees said the department’s actions following the incident were quick.
“I think the Jonesboro Police Department handled it pretty swiftly,” he said, adding that he thought Harris learned a lesson from it.
He has been subpoenaed for the Oct. 5 trial of Arnoult.
