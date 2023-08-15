PARAGOULD — An offer of judgment has been accepted in a case in which a Paragould man alleged his constitutional rights were violated during a 2021 city council meeting, his attorney said this week.
According to Joey McCutchen, the offer was accepted by his client, John Williams.
Williams sued the city of Paragould earlier this year in federal court, alleging his 1st and 14th Amendment rights were violated during the council meeting.
“On September 13, 2021, Plaintiff attended a city council meeting of the City of Paragould. During the public comment section of the meeting, Plaintiff stood up to speak on a matter of significant public interest, such matter being potentially controversial to those in power in the City of Paragould, and a matter of protected political speech,” Williams said in court papers. “Such matter was an attempt to persuade the Paragould city council to switch from a non-partisan manner of electing the city council members and the mayor and going to a partisan system, whereby each candidate would run with a party affiliation (such as Republican, Democrat, Independent, Libertarian, etc.).”
Williams said in court papers that he also spoke about the issue during the August 2021 council meeting and that no action or feedback was taken.
“Therefore, Plaintiff (Williams) wished to be heard again on the issue which was an issue that concerned the City Council and the Paragould Mayor,” Williams said.
Williams also alleged that he was interrupted by Mayor Josh Agee and was interrupted and berated by other council members during the discussion.
“Plaintiff (Williams) attempted to speak but before he could say even a single word, he was interrupted by Mayor Agee, who said, ‘Are you here again on behalf of partisan politics?’ When Plaintiff answered ‘yes,’ he was told by the Mayor that ‘ok, we have already heard your argument, we appreciate your time but we are not going to hear that again tonight.’ When Plaintiff asked if he could ask questions, he was told that he could not ask any questions ‘about anything at all’ but that the city council has taken the matter under advisement,” Williams said in court papers.
Attempts to reach Arkansas Municipal League attorney Jenna Adams, who represented the city in the case, were not successful this week.
In discussing the case, McCutchen said he believes the case sends a message on certain constitutional principles.
“I can confirm that Mr. Williams has accepted the offer of judgment proposed by the City of Paragould. It is clear that Mr. Willliams was stopped from speaking at the September 13, 2021, public meeting because Defendants, including Mayor Agee, disliked what Mr. Williams had to say about partisan elections. This is improper viewpoint discrimination because it singled out Mr. Williams’ particular perspective – advocating partisan elections – for suppression. It is well-established that government officials cannot discriminate against a person’s viewpoint because it disagrees with that viewpoint,” McCutchen said. “The city council voted on July 24th to reject Mr. Williams offer of $1.00 and an admission of violating of Mr. Williams first amendment rights. The council then elected to offer Mr. Williams $2,500, plus pay reasonable attorney fees and costs. Mr. Williams considers this offer an admission of liability on the part of Mayor Agee and the City of Paragould.”
“We hope this lawsuit will send a message to other mayors and city councils that they cannot pick and choose which speech government allows based upon the political whims of the mayor and governing body,” McCutchen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.