JONESBORO — A Jonesboro police officer was fired on May 30 following his arrest at 9:06 p.m. May 26 by the Arkansas State Police for driving while intoxicated, Police Chief Rick Elliott said Wednesday.
Steven Lee Bryant Williams, 25, was hired around the beginning of the year and graduated from the Black River Technical College police academy in April, Elliott said.
He said Williams was involved in an accident with a motorcycle.
Elliott, who was out of the office, said he wasn’t sure where the incident occurred.
“Since he was a probationary officer, I found his conduct to be unacceptable,” Elliott said.
He said Williams was still in the training phase of his tenure with the department, meaning he rode with a training officer while on duty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.