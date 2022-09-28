JONESBORO — A Jonesboro police officer had his gun stolen Monday night at the NEA District Fair, according to a Jonesboro police report.
JONESBORO — A Jonesboro police officer had his gun stolen Monday night at the NEA District Fair, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Officer Wilburn Crews, 28, filed a report with JPD.
According to the incident report officer Glenn Light wrote, “On September 26, 2022 at approximately 9 p.m., I was contacted by Victim #1 (Crews, Wilburn) in reference to his firearm being stolen at 7001 E. Johnson Ave. ... at the NEA fairgrounds. Victim #1 (Crews, Wilburn) stated that at or around 8:45 p.m., he was at the Craighead County fair and went to use the bathroom near the livestock. Victim #1 (Crews, Wilburn) stated he took off his firearm and placed it on the paper towel holder. Victim #1 (Crews, Wilburn) then stated when he finished he left the bathroom forgetting to get his firearm.
“After realizing he left his firearm which was roughly 10 minutes, he went back to get his firearm. His firearm was not where he left it when he finished using the restroom. He later notified fair security and called the desk to report his firearm stolen. In the immediate area there were no cameras near the area.”
Sally Smith, public information specialist with Jonesboro police, said Tuesday that Crews was off-duty at the time and the weapon was his personal firearm.
